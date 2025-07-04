https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/archbishop-markell-accuses-moldovan-authorities-of-double-standards-in-church-affairs-1122393931.html

Archbishop Markell Accuses Moldovan Authorities of Double Standards in Church Affairs

Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti said on Thursday that the Moldovan authorities were pursuing a policy of double standards in the affairs of the Orthodox Church.

On June 29, Moldovan media reported, citing eyewitnesses, that a conflict had broken out in the village of Grinauti in the Riscani district, when the Metropolis of Bessarabia made an attempt to take control of a church building causing distress to the local religious community. The confrontation continues between the Moldovan Orthodox Church and the Metropolis of Bessarabia controlled by the Romanian state, the archbishop stressed. Meanwhile, the Bessarabian Metropolis being funded by the Romanian government is engaged in politics and geopolitics, not providing spiritual aid to people, Archbishop Markell said, adding that the majority of the priests who decided to join the Bessarabian Church had problems with their work in the Orthodox Church. The archbishop also emphasized that the West’s Russophobia has spread even to the church. The conflict between the two Orthodox churches in Moldova has been ongoing for several years. The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church and has around 1,300 parishes in Moldova and Transnistria, uniting about 70% of all believers. In contrast, the Bessarabian Metropolis accounts for 10%-20% of believers. The Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova, Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean), has repeatedly expressed regret that the country's current authorities avoid dialogue with the church.

