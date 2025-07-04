https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/archbishop-markell-accuses-moldovan-authorities-of-double-standards-in-church-affairs-1122393931.html
Archbishop Markell Accuses Moldovan Authorities of Double Standards in Church Affairs
Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti said on Thursday that the Moldovan authorities were pursuing a policy of double standards in the affairs of the Orthodox Church.
2025-07-04T03:44+0000
2025-07-04T03:44+0000
2025-07-04T04:54+0000
world
moldova
bessarabia
orthodox church
censorship
religion
religious persecution
european union (eu)
maia sandu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/04/1122393775_0:53:676:433_1920x0_80_0_0_e5fb5c20248b179579f4827a66ea1585.jpg
On June 29, Moldovan media reported, citing eyewitnesses, that a conflict had broken out in the village of Grinauti in the Riscani district, when the Metropolis of Bessarabia made an attempt to take control of a church building causing distress to the local religious community. The confrontation continues between the Moldovan Orthodox Church and the Metropolis of Bessarabia controlled by the Romanian state, the archbishop stressed. Meanwhile, the Bessarabian Metropolis being funded by the Romanian government is engaged in politics and geopolitics, not providing spiritual aid to people, Archbishop Markell said, adding that the majority of the priests who decided to join the Bessarabian Church had problems with their work in the Orthodox Church. The archbishop also emphasized that the West’s Russophobia has spread even to the church. The conflict between the two Orthodox churches in Moldova has been ongoing for several years. The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church and has around 1,300 parishes in Moldova and Transnistria, uniting about 70% of all believers. In contrast, the Bessarabian Metropolis accounts for 10%-20% of believers. The Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova, Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean), has repeatedly expressed regret that the country's current authorities avoid dialogue with the church.
moldova
bessarabia
moldova church, moldova orthodox church, christians in moldova, bishop markell, maia sandu crackdown on church
Archbishop Markell Accuses Moldovan Authorities of Double Standards in Church Affairs
03:44 GMT 04.07.2025 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 04.07.2025)
Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti said on Thursday that the Moldovan authorities were pursuing a policy of double standards in the affairs of the Orthodox Church.
On June 29, Moldovan media reported, citing eyewitnesses, that a conflict had broken out in the village of Grinauti in the Riscani district, when the Metropolis of Bessarabia made an attempt to take control of a church building causing distress to the local religious community.
"The regime of [Moldovan President Maia] Sandu and the Party of Action and Solidarity is an example of double standards toward the Moldovan church. When the Bessarabian church tries to exert pressure on the Moldovan Orthodox community, they choose to ignore it and claim that the church and state are separate," Markell told Canal 5.
The confrontation continues between the Moldovan Orthodox Church and the Metropolis of Bessarabia controlled by the Romanian state, the archbishop stressed.
Meanwhile, the Bessarabian Metropolis being funded by the Romanian government is engaged in politics and geopolitics, not providing spiritual aid to people, Archbishop Markell said, adding that the majority of the priests who decided to join the Bessarabian Church had problems with their work in the Orthodox Church.
The archbishop also emphasized that the West’s Russophobia has spread even to the church.
The conflict between the two Orthodox churches in Moldova has been ongoing for several years. The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church and has around 1,300 parishes in Moldova and Transnistria, uniting about 70% of all believers. In contrast, the Bessarabian Metropolis accounts for 10%-20% of believers. The Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova, Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean), has repeatedly expressed regret that the country's current authorities avoid dialogue with the church.