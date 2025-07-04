https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/independence-day-proposal-musk-once-again-calls-for-a-third-party-to-disrupt-us-politics-1122396209.html
Independence Day Proposal: Musk Once Again Calls for a Third Party to Disrupt US Politics
US billionaire Elon Musk on Friday once again suggested the creation of a third party in the United States to "break away" from the two-party system and influence decision-making on "contentious laws."
"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?" Musk wrote on X. He also attached a poll in which, as of 13:40 GMT, 63.8% of almost 150,000 people answered "yes." "One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people," the billionaire said in a follow-up post. Ahead of the vote on US President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which was passed on Thursday, Musk reiterated his strong criticism of the legislation, labeling the Republican Party as "the Porky Pig Party." He also threatened to ensure that lawmakers who support the bill face challenges in their primaries next year. Trump then responded to Musk in a post on Truth Social, warning the tech entrepreneur that he might have to "close up shop and head back home to South Africa." The US president also proposed that cutting support for rocket launches, satellites, and electric car production could save the country "a fortune." He suggested that DOGE, which Musk previously founded and led, should "take a good, hard look at this." Later, he said that Musk should not be "playing that game with" him.
"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?" Musk wrote on X.
He also attached a poll in which, as of 13:40 GMT, 63.8% of almost 150,000 people answered "yes."
"One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people," the billionaire said in a follow-up post.
Ahead of the vote on US President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which was passed on Thursday, Musk reiterated his strong criticism of the legislation, labeling the Republican Party as "the Porky Pig Party." He also threatened to ensure that lawmakers who support the bill face challenges in their primaries next year.
Trump then responded to Musk
in a post on Truth Social, warning the tech entrepreneur that he might have to "close up shop and head back home to South Africa." The US president also proposed that cutting support for rocket launches, satellites, and electric car production could save the country "a fortune." He suggested that DOGE, which Musk previously founded and led, should "take a good, hard look at this." Later, he said that Musk should not be "playing that game with" him.