https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/trumps-golden-dome-ambitions-fuel-us-armys-fourfold-jump-in-patriot-missile-acquisition-1122394886.html

Trump's Golden Dome Ambitions Fuel US Army's Fourfold Jump in Patriot Missile Acquisition

Trump's Golden Dome Ambitions Fuel US Army's Fourfold Jump in Patriot Missile Acquisition

Sputnik International

The US Army plans to dramatically boost its procurement of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors target by four times, from 3,376 to 13,773 missiles, as US President Donald Trump pushes forward ambitious Golden Dome for America initiative amid suspension of military aid to Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of the Pentagon’s FY 2026 budget report revealed.

2025-07-04T09:26+0000

2025-07-04T09:26+0000

2025-07-04T09:26+0000

military

donald trump

ukraine

us

pentagon

us army

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117296575_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_ade83f4c367128d816b4e1e1eb4bc149.jpg

The MSE missile, a critical component of Trump’s defense concept, is a "hit-to-kill" interceptor missile designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aircraft through direct impact. According to the US Army's budget report, the average unit cost for these interceptors is around $3.871 million. This significant leap in the Army's acquisition objective for these critical interceptors appears to be a direct consequence of the strategic emphasis placed on missile defense by the Golden Dome initiative, indicating a concerted effort to rapidly build up the necessary arsenal. According to the US Army’s budget report, its Fiscal Year 2026 request for PAC-3 MSE missiles totals over $1.31 billion. This amount comprises $945.9 million in discretionary funds and an additional $366 million in mandatory (reconciliation) funds, which specifically procure 96 extra MSE missiles for FY 2026. The $945.9 million in discretionary funding for FY 2026 includes $549.57 million earmarked for 130 base procurement MSE Missiles. An additional $396.335 million, supporting the procurement of 103 missiles, comes from Overseas Operations Cost (OOC) funding specifically for Operation Atlantic Resolve (OAR), a US government initiative providing military assistance to Ukraine. On Monday, US media reported that the Pentagon paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that the US's own stock was running critically low. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed the halt in supplies to NBC News, stating that the decision prioritized US interests. Trump formally unveiled his ambitious "Golden Dome" missile defense concept on May 20, envisioning an "impenetrable shield" over the US against advanced missile threats. This expansive program is set for a major legislative boost, with Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which allocates $25 billion for integrated air and missile defense, expected to be signed into law this week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/trump-offers-canada-free-golden-dome-system--but-theres-a-catch-1122141719.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us army, golden dome for america, us president donald trump, patriot advanced capability-3 missile segment enhancement