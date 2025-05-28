International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/trump-offers-canada-free-golden-dome-system--but-theres-a-catch-1122141719.html
Trump Offers Canada Free Golden Dome System — But There's a Catch
Trump Offers Canada Free Golden Dome System — But There's a Catch
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said that joining the Golden Dome missile defense system will cost Canada $61 billion, calling on the country to become part of the United States to save money.
2025-05-28T03:08+0000
2025-05-28T03:58+0000
americas
us
air defense
canada
truth social
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:90:3072:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_574cec7291b04ca12c9696dfd90d6db6.jpg
Last week, Trump said that his administration is launching the Golden Dome missile defense program worth $175 billion, aimed at delivering the highest level of protection for US airspace. Trump noted that Canada showed interest in joining the program, and his administration plans to discuss this matter with Ottawa. "I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer," Trump said on Truth Social. Trump has repeatedly advocated for Canada to join the US, arguing that the country does not earmark sufficient funds for defense, relying on Washington for protection. Trump also said that Canada could avoid Washington's trade tariffs and receive military protection if it joined the US as the 51st state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/canadas-desire-to-join-the-eu-revenge-on-trump-or-neocon-grand-design-1121913356.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a550fe5e74b258693ba2259ea4505387.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
golden dome project, canada joins golden dome, will canada become us' 51st state, us' 51st state, canada joins the us,
golden dome project, canada joins golden dome, will canada become us' 51st state, us' 51st state, canada joins the us,

Trump Offers Canada Free Golden Dome System — But There's a Catch

03:08 GMT 28.05.2025 (Updated: 03:58 GMT 28.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump has said that joining the Golden Dome missile defense system will cost Canada $61 billion, calling on the country to become part of the United States to save money.
Last week, Trump said that his administration is launching the Golden Dome missile defense program worth $175 billion, aimed at delivering the highest level of protection for US airspace. Trump noted that Canada showed interest in joining the program, and his administration plans to discuss this matter with Ottawa.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2025
Analysis
Canada's Desire to Join the EU: Revenge on Trump or Neocon Grand Design?
22 April, 17:57 GMT
"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump has repeatedly advocated for Canada to join the US, arguing that the country does not earmark sufficient funds for defense, relying on Washington for protection. Trump also said that Canada could avoid Washington's trade tariffs and receive military protection if it joined the US as the 51st state.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала