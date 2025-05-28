https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/trump-offers-canada-free-golden-dome-system--but-theres-a-catch-1122141719.html
Trump Offers Canada Free Golden Dome System — But There's a Catch
US President Donald Trump has said that joining the Golden Dome missile defense system will cost Canada $61 billion, calling on the country to become part of the United States to save money.
Last week, Trump said that his administration is launching the Golden Dome missile defense program worth $175 billion, aimed at delivering the highest level of protection for US airspace. Trump noted that Canada showed interest in joining the program, and his administration plans to discuss this matter with Ottawa.
"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump has repeatedly advocated for Canada to join the US, arguing that the country does not earmark sufficient funds for defense, relying on Washington for protection. Trump also said that Canada could avoid Washington's trade tariffs and receive military protection if it joined the US as the 51st state.