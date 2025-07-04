https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/us-house-passes-one-big-beautiful-bill-sending-it-to-trumps-desk-1122394076.html

US House Passes 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' Sending It to Trump’s Desk

The US House of Representatives narrowly approved the landmark "One Big, Beautiful Bill" on Thursday, following a 50-50 vote in the Senate on Tuesday, and sent it to President Donald Trump for signature.

americas

donald trump

us senate

us congress

bill

us budget

In the final vote, 218 representatives voted in favor of the bill, while 214 voted "nay." To delay the final vote on the megabill, House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held the House floor for 8 hours, 44 minutes and 25 seconds on Thursday, breaking the record for the longest speech in the chamber. The key legislation is now on its way to the White House, arriving just in time to meet the July 4 deadline set by President Trump. "No more taxes on tips. No more taxes on overtime. Working-class family tax cuts across the board. Funding for ICE so we can secure our border. Killing [ex-US President Joe] Biden's Green New Scam and unleashing American energy. All thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill. Promises made, Promises kept," the US president wrote on Truth Social after the results were announced. After the vote, Vice President JD Vance congratulated "everyone" on the passing of the bill. The bill, originally passed by the House of Representatives on May 22, aims to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent while also making additional changes to US tax policy and spending, including a temporary elimination of federal tax on tips by creating a special deduction till 2028. According to a Congressional Budget Office analysis, the key domestic spending bill could raise the national debt by more than $3.9 trillion, whereas billionaire Elon Musk estimates it could reach $5 trillion. The bill includes more than $46 billion to finish Trump’s border wall and over $37 billion in additional funding to secure the border. Additionally, the legislation would provide $25 billion in down payment for Golden Dome, $25 billion to accelerate the production of munitions, $15 billion for nuclear deterrence, and $29 billion for the US shipbuilding industrial base.

