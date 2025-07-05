https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/head-of-ryanair-airline-calls-ursula-von-der-leyen-useless-politician-1122397151.html

Head of Ryanair Airline Calls Ursula Von Der Leyen ‘Useless Politician’

The chief executive officer of Ryanair, an Irish low-cost airline, has criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her inaction in what concerns the two-day air traffic controllers' strike in France.

Ryanair said on Thursday that it was forced to cancel 170 flights, disrupting over 30,000 passengers, due to the French unions’ strike on Thursday and Friday. Ryanair's chief executive officer Michael O'Leary told Politico on Friday that he had to cancel "400 flights and 70,000 passengers" and that "360, or 90 percent of those flights, would operate if the Commission protected the overflights as Spain, Italy and Greece do during air traffic control strikes." Several airlines have accused France of failing to protect airlines during the protest action, while O'Leary criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Almost 1,000 flights were canceled in France on Friday: half at Nice airport, 40 percent at Paris airports, and 30 percent at airports in Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi and Figari due to the air traffic controllers’ strike. On Thursday, 933 flights were cancelled. The plans of more than 500,000 people have been disrupted because of the strike in France, which involved 272 employees of the industry, Minister of Transport Philippe Tabarot said on Friday. Tabarot said on Thursday that losses related to the strike for airlines, including the country's main carrier Air France, could amount to millions of euros. Last week, two French air traffic controllers' unions, USAC-CGT and UNSA-ICNA, representing over 30 percent of the industry's employees, called for protest action on July 3-4, demanding better working conditions, an end to structural staff shortages, failed technical projects and "toxic management." The strike came as the French were preparing to go on summer school holidays.

