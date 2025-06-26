https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/eu-power-play-von-der-leyen-to-laugh-off-parliaments-empty-lawsuit-threat---1122340603.html
EU Power Play: Von Der Leyen to Laugh Off Parliament's Empty Lawsuit Threat
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will likely “laugh off accusations of abuse of power in the allocation of funds for military projects,” Dr. Gregor Spitzen told Sputnik.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, openly disliked for her unilateral power grabs, dodged accusations of misuse of billions in the Pfizergate vaccine scandal, underscored Dr. Gregor Spitzen.She will likely “laugh off accusations of abuse of power in the allocation of funds for military projects,” he said.Europe’s Military Makeover With the US stepping back, the EU is scrambling to play NATO 2.0, pushing allegations of a growing “Russian threat,” but that’s mere political posturing, Spitzen suggested. He added that: EU loyalty to Israel remains rock solid, according to the journalist, rooted in:
EU Power Play: Von Der Leyen to Laugh Off Parliament's Empty Lawsuit Threat
The European Parliament is merely an advisory body – hardly a real decision-maker, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen told Sputnik.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
, openly disliked for her unilateral power grabs, dodged accusations of misuse of billions in the Pfizergate vaccine scandal, underscored Dr. Gregor Spitzen.
She will likely “laugh off accusations of abuse of power in the allocation of funds for military projects,” he said.
The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee voted to sue over being shut out of the roughly $165 billion SAFE defense fund decision. In March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the creation of the SAFE regulation – a financial instrument to boost the defence industry. This would come under Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), allowing the Commission and the Council to forego the ordinary legislative procedure.
Europe’s Military Makeover
With the US stepping back, the EU is scrambling to play NATO 2.0, pushing allegations of a growing “Russian threat,” but that’s mere political posturing, Spitzen suggested.
Europe’s dwindling coffers can’t restart its military-industrial complex on a large scale.
Social programs will take the hit first.
Modern European armies are “pitiful.”
Funneling more cash into the Ukraine proxy war
only delays the inevitable.
EU loyalty to Israel remains rock solid, according to the journalist, rooted in:
Historic “responsibility towards the Jewish people” card played by German heavyweights like Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ursula von der Leyen herself.