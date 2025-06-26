International
EU Power Play: Von Der Leyen to Laugh Off Parliament's Empty Lawsuit Threat
EU Power Play: Von Der Leyen to Laugh Off Parliament's Empty Lawsuit Threat
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will likely “laugh off accusations of abuse of power in the allocation of funds for military projects,” Dr. Gregor Spitzen told Sputnik.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, openly disliked for her unilateral power grabs, dodged accusations of misuse of billions in the Pfizergate vaccine scandal, underscored Dr. Gregor Spitzen.She will likely “laugh off accusations of abuse of power in the allocation of funds for military projects,” he said.Europe’s Military Makeover With the US stepping back, the EU is scrambling to play NATO 2.0, pushing allegations of a growing “Russian threat,” but that’s mere political posturing, Spitzen suggested. He added that: EU loyalty to Israel remains rock solid, according to the journalist, rooted in:
EU Power Play: Von Der Leyen to Laugh Off Parliament's Empty Lawsuit Threat

11:06 GMT 26.06.2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the audience during the NATO defense forum on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the audience during the NATO defense forum on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The European Parliament is merely an advisory body – hardly a real decision-maker, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen told Sputnik.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, openly disliked for her unilateral power grabs, dodged accusations of misuse of billions in the Pfizergate vaccine scandal, underscored Dr. Gregor Spitzen.
She will likely “laugh off accusations of abuse of power in the allocation of funds for military projects,” he said.

The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee voted to sue over being shut out of the roughly $165 billion SAFE defense fund decision. In March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the creation of the SAFE regulation – a financial instrument to boost the defence industry. This would come under Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), allowing the Commission and the Council to forego the ordinary legislative procedure.

© Photo : Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) GroupScreenshot of statement by the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the European Parliament on a vote to take legal action after being excluded from decision-making process of EU defence funding.
Screenshot of statement by the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the European Parliament on a vote to take legal action after being excluded from decision-making process of EU defence funding. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
Screenshot of statement by the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the European Parliament on a vote to take legal action after being excluded from decision-making process of EU defence funding.
© Photo : Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group

Europe’s Military Makeover

With the US stepping back, the EU is scrambling to play NATO 2.0, pushing allegations of a growing “Russian threat,” but that’s mere political posturing, Spitzen suggested.
He added that:
Europe’s dwindling coffers can’t restart its military-industrial complex on a large scale.
Social programs will take the hit first.
Modern European armies are “pitiful.”
Funneling more cash into the Ukraine proxy war only delays the inevitable.
EU loyalty to Israel remains rock solid, according to the journalist, rooted in:
US stance
Powerful Jewish lobby
Historic “responsibility towards the Jewish people” card played by German heavyweights like Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ursula von der Leyen herself.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses journalists during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 7, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2025
World
Fish Rots From Its Head: Senior EU Officials Call For Ursula’s Resignation
27 April, 06:44 GMT
