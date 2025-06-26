https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/eu-power-play-von-der-leyen-to-laugh-off-parliaments-empty-lawsuit-threat---1122340603.html

EU Power Play: Von Der Leyen to Laugh Off Parliament's Empty Lawsuit Threat

Sputnik International

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will likely “laugh off accusations of abuse of power in the allocation of funds for military projects,” Dr. Gregor Spitzen told Sputnik.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, openly disliked for her unilateral power grabs, dodged accusations of misuse of billions in the Pfizergate vaccine scandal, underscored Dr. Gregor Spitzen.She will likely “laugh off accusations of abuse of power in the allocation of funds for military projects,” he said.Europe’s Military Makeover With the US stepping back, the EU is scrambling to play NATO 2.0, pushing allegations of a growing “Russian threat,” but that’s mere political posturing, Spitzen suggested. He added that: EU loyalty to Israel remains rock solid, according to the journalist, rooted in:

Svetlana Ekimenko

