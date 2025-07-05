https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/lula-slams-old-fashioned-imf-at-brics-bank-summit-1122396885.html

Lula Slams 'Old-Fashioned' IMF at BRICS Bank Summit

Lula Slams 'Old-Fashioned' IMF at BRICS Bank Summit

Sputnik International

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have been struggling to respond to the emerging challenges or adapt to the current geopolitical landscape, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday.

2025-07-05T03:18+0000

2025-07-05T03:18+0000

2025-07-05T04:48+0000

world

brazil

brics

rio de janeiro

new development bank (ndb)

world bank

imf

lula da silva

world

international monetary fund

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1d/1121707869_0:144:3127:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_11a09314a08a6b57e13c97ba082da77c.jpg

The NDB has been playing a crucial role in creation of new forms of investment, including for the benefit of the world's least developed countries, Lula da Silva said. It proves that a reformed financial architecture is viable and that a new development model is possible. The NDB was established by BRICS nations and was politically agreed upon at the Durban summit in South Africa in 2013. The bank’s funding agreement was signed in Fortaleza, Brazil, in 2014, and it began operating in July 2015. The bank's primary mission is to fund infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS countries and other developing nations. The 17th BRICS summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the BRICS summit's plenary session via a video link, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit in Brazil in person.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/total-volume-of-financial-assets-of-brics-reaches-60trln-1122396099.html

brazil

rio de janeiro

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil in brics, brics financial system, imf failed, new development bank, ndb brics,