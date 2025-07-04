https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/total-volume-of-financial-assets-of-brics-reaches-60trln-1122396099.html

Total Volume of Financial Assets of BRICS Reaches $60Trln

The total volume of financial assets of BRICS countries reaches $60 trillion, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"The total volume of financial assets [of the BRICS countries] has reached about more than $60 trillion, that is, more than 50% of the world level," Siluanov said at the opening ceremony of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank in Rio de Janeiro. In these conditions, the model of the New Development Bank is also being transformed, Siluanov added.

