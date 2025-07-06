https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/brics-countries-drive-global-economy---russias-oreshkin-1122398681.html

BRICS Countries Drive Global Economy - Russia's Oreshkin

Cooperation between the BRICS states and the countries of the Global South and East is a determining factor for the entire global economy, the Russian president's deputy chief of staff, Maxim Oreshkin, said.

"From summit to summit, systematic work is underway, new initiatives appear, they gain momentum and are translated into real solutions, into real cooperation between the BRICS countries and the countries of the Global South and East in general. This is very important, because this is the driver of the global economy now," Oreshkin told journalists at the end of the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro. It is impossible to single out priority areas in the work of the association — all topics on the BRICS agenda are important for the citizens of the participating states, he said. "The future of not only our countries, but, of course, the future of the entire world depends on how these countries feel and how they move forward," Oreshkin emphasized.

