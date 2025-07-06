https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/europes-iron-curtain-is-back---fico-1122398919.html
Europe's Iron Curtain Is Back - Fico
Europe's Iron Curtain Is Back - Fico
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed regret over the return of the Iron Curtain policy to Europe.
2025-07-06T03:58+0000
2025-07-06T03:58+0000
2025-07-06T04:44+0000
world
europe
robert fico
russia
west
iron curtain
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121750077_0:0:3218:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_b382a22709c30e274cd97336de55910c.jpg
"They want to divide the West and the East again. Unfortunately, the Iron Curtain is becoming a reality. Relations have been broken and anyone who even shows interest in understanding what is happening behind the curtain is immediately accused of betraying European values," Fico said during the ceremonies on the occasion of Saints Cyril and Methodius Day on Saturday. The Slovak prime minister assured that even through the Iron Curtain he will strive for peaceful cooperation. In early May, Fico said that while he headed the government of the republic, the country will not be part of the Iron Curtain between Europe and Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/fico-calls-merzs-threats-to-impose-eu-sanctions-against-slovakia-unacceptable-1122136659.html
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121750077_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00096371689b409f16e71bfb48ece3a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
slovakia in eu, slovakia against eu, iron curtain now, europe-russia relations, slovakia-russia relations
slovakia in eu, slovakia against eu, iron curtain now, europe-russia relations, slovakia-russia relations
Europe's Iron Curtain Is Back - Fico
03:58 GMT 06.07.2025 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 06.07.2025)
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed regret over the return of the Iron Curtain policy to Europe.
"They want to divide the West and the East again. Unfortunately, the Iron Curtain is becoming a reality. Relations have been broken and anyone who even shows interest in understanding what is happening behind the curtain is immediately accused of betraying European values," Fico said during the ceremonies on the occasion of Saints Cyril and Methodius Day on Saturday.
The Slovak prime minister assured that even through the Iron Curtain he will strive for peaceful cooperation.
In early May, Fico said that while he headed the government of the republic, the country will not be part of the Iron Curtain between Europe and Russia.