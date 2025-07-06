International
Europe's Iron Curtain Is Back - Fico
Europe's Iron Curtain Is Back - Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed regret over the return of the Iron Curtain policy to Europe.
"They want to divide the West and the East again. Unfortunately, the Iron Curtain is becoming a reality. Relations have been broken and anyone who even shows interest in understanding what is happening behind the curtain is immediately accused of betraying European values," Fico said during the ceremonies on the occasion of Saints Cyril and Methodius Day on Saturday. The Slovak prime minister assured that even through the Iron Curtain he will strive for peaceful cooperation. In early May, Fico said that while he headed the government of the republic, the country will not be part of the Iron Curtain between Europe and Russia.
Europe's Iron Curtain Is Back - Fico

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo Workers clean a panel with the EU logo during arrivals for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, June 21, 2019.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed regret over the return of the Iron Curtain policy to Europe.
"They want to divide the West and the East again. Unfortunately, the Iron Curtain is becoming a reality. Relations have been broken and anyone who even shows interest in understanding what is happening behind the curtain is immediately accused of betraying European values," Fico said during the ceremonies on the occasion of Saints Cyril and Methodius Day on Saturday.
The Slovak prime minister assured that even through the Iron Curtain he will strive for peaceful cooperation.
In early May, Fico said that while he headed the government of the republic, the country will not be part of the Iron Curtain between Europe and Russia.
