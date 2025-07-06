International
Rutte Says No to Fewer US Troops in Europe
Rutte Says No to Fewer US Troops in Europe
A reduction in the number of US troops in Europe is not currently under discussion, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with The New York Times newspaper published on Saturday.
"There is no talk at this moment of a drawdown. What we know is that Europeans have to spend more. That is what we are doing. When it comes to the troop numbers, we have all agreed there should be no capability gaps in Europe," Rutte said. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to NATO's defense capability and demanded that all member states increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. At the same time, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has said the US has no plans to reduce its military presence in Europe at this time.
Rutte Says No to Fewer US Troops in Europe

03:19 GMT 06.07.2025 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 06.07.2025)
Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to a question during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023. Rutte and Bettel are on a one day visit to Serbia.
A reduction in the number of US troops in Europe is not currently under discussion, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with The New York Times newspaper published on Saturday.
"There is no talk at this moment of a drawdown. What we know is that Europeans have to spend more. That is what we are doing. When it comes to the troop numbers, we have all agreed there should be no capability gaps in Europe," Rutte said.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to NATO's defense capability and demanded that all member states increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. At the same time, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has said the US has no plans to reduce its military presence in Europe at this time.
