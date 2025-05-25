https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/discreet-exit-eu-officials-fear-trump-will-pull-plug-on-us-troop-presence-1122127950.html

Discreet Exit? EU Officials Fear Trump Will Pull Plug on US Troop Presence

Discreet Exit? EU Officials Fear Trump Will Pull Plug on US Troop Presence

Sputnik International

The European Union is quietly making plans for a possible US decision to cut its military deployment on the continent, Handelsblatt quoted senior European diplomats as saying.

2025-05-25T16:06+0000

2025-05-25T16:06+0000

2025-05-25T16:06+0000

military

friedrich merz

ben hodges

gideon rachman

european union (eu)

nato

us army

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092099019_0:60:3072:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_fccdf8a6524f8710496274ca6767253d.jpg

While the exact timeline remains uncertain, European officials reportedly expect Washington to reveal its plans in the coming months.German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has tried to calm worries, saying there were currently “no signs” the US intended to withdraw troops.But Handelsblatt suggests the issue is weighing far more heavily on EU leaders than Merz is willing to admit.Retired US Army General Ben Hodges, former commander of US forces in Europe, said in March that a future drawdown was merely a matter of time. He pointed out that the Pentagon currently funds roughly 100,000 troops in Europe through the regular defense budget, the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) and special Ukraine-related allocations.In February, Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman also mooted a potential US withdrawal from the Baltics and other European NATO member countries amid ongoing negotiations with Russia over the Ukraine conflict.President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO allies for underinvesting in defense and has demanded all member states raise military spending to 5% of GDP.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/summit-of-losers-europes-paper-army-cant-ensure-security-without-the-us-1121577797.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us troops in europe, nato, american contingetn, us army, europe