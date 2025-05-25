International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/discreet-exit-eu-officials-fear-trump-will-pull-plug-on-us-troop-presence-1122127950.html
Discreet Exit? EU Officials Fear Trump Will Pull Plug on US Troop Presence
Discreet Exit? EU Officials Fear Trump Will Pull Plug on US Troop Presence
Sputnik International
The European Union is quietly making plans for a possible US decision to cut its military deployment on the continent, Handelsblatt quoted senior European diplomats as saying.
2025-05-25T16:06+0000
2025-05-25T16:06+0000
military
friedrich merz
ben hodges
gideon rachman
european union (eu)
nato
us army
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092099019_0:60:3072:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_fccdf8a6524f8710496274ca6767253d.jpg
While the exact timeline remains uncertain, European officials reportedly expect Washington to reveal its plans in the coming months.German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has tried to calm worries, saying there were currently “no signs” the US intended to withdraw troops.But Handelsblatt suggests the issue is weighing far more heavily on EU leaders than Merz is willing to admit.Retired US Army General Ben Hodges, former commander of US forces in Europe, said in March that a future drawdown was merely a matter of time. He pointed out that the Pentagon currently funds roughly 100,000 troops in Europe through the regular defense budget, the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) and special Ukraine-related allocations.In February, Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman also mooted a potential US withdrawal from the Baltics and other European NATO member countries amid ongoing negotiations with Russia over the Ukraine conflict.President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO allies for underinvesting in defense and has demanded all member states raise military spending to 5% of GDP.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/summit-of-losers-europes-paper-army-cant-ensure-security-without-the-us-1121577797.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092099019_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd1d2aeacadb13d23b22bf32527d9d61.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us troops in europe, nato, american contingetn, us army, europe
us troops in europe, nato, american contingetn, us army, europe

Discreet Exit? EU Officials Fear Trump Will Pull Plug on US Troop Presence

16:06 GMT 25.05.2025
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoA U.S. soldier walks past parked armoured vehicles and tanks of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Calvary Division, based out of Fort Hood, Texas, as they are unloaded at the port of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The U.S. military vehicles are on their way to Eastern Europe to take part in the Atlantic Resolve military exercises, in which American troops train together with NATO partners to help ensure stability in Europe.
A U.S. soldier walks past parked armoured vehicles and tanks of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Calvary Division, based out of Fort Hood, Texas, as they are unloaded at the port of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The U.S. military vehicles are on their way to Eastern Europe to take part in the Atlantic Resolve military exercises, in which American troops train together with NATO partners to help ensure stability in Europe. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Subscribe
The European Union is quietly making plans for a possible US decision to cut its military deployment on the continent, Handelsblatt quoted senior European diplomats as saying.
While the exact timeline remains uncertain, European officials reportedly expect Washington to reveal its plans in the coming months.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has tried to calm worries, saying there were currently “no signs” the US intended to withdraw troops.
But Handelsblatt suggests the issue is weighing far more heavily on EU leaders than Merz is willing to admit.
Macron and Scholz - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2025
Analysis
Summit of Losers: Europe’s 'Paper Army' Can’t Ensure Security Without the US
17 February, 19:09 GMT
Retired US Army General Ben Hodges, former commander of US forces in Europe, said in March that a future drawdown was merely a matter of time.
He pointed out that the Pentagon currently funds roughly 100,000 troops in Europe through the regular defense budget, the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) and special Ukraine-related allocations.
In February, Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman also mooted a potential US withdrawal from the Baltics and other European NATO member countries amid ongoing negotiations with Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO allies for underinvesting in defense and has demanded all member states raise military spending to 5% of GDP.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала