https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/snooze-you-lose-china-buys-up-overseas-mines-as-west-faces-self-inflicted-critical-minerals-crisis-1122400787.html

Snooze, You Lose! China Buys Up Overseas Mines as West Faces Self-Inflicted Critical Minerals Crisis

Snooze, You Lose! China Buys Up Overseas Mines as West Faces Self-Inflicted Critical Minerals Crisis

Sputnik International

The Asian nation’s overseas mining purchases, investment and construction are at their highest level since 2013, per new S&P and Mergermarket data cited by UK business media.

2025-07-06T14:21+0000

2025-07-06T14:21+0000

2025-07-06T14:21+0000

economy

china

standard & poor (s&p)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115728170_0:210:2897:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_476d4905c206b0b444e1a6d414328633.jpg

Analysts attribute the shopping spree to two factors:Win-Win for LocalsBois Schiller Flexner international arbitration lawyer Timothy Foden says China’s mining expansion is welcomed by African countries seeking higher royalties than Western corporations have been willing to provide. China’s miners are “often prepared” to pay more for access, he told FT.West’s Self-Inflicted CrisisChina is the world’s preeminent rare earths producer, mining and processing 60-90% of the key tech and aerospace metals and minerals going into everything from airplanes and radars to electronic gadgets and EVs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/chinas-curbs-on-critical-mineral-exports-will-leave-west-gasping-while-it-calls-the-shots----1122196449.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/battle-for-dysprosium-who-dominates-the-global-market-1121943225.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is china buying mineral mines abroad, what does china want with mines abroad