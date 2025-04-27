https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/battle-for-dysprosium-who-dominates-the-global-market-1121943225.html
Battle for Dysprosium: Who Dominates the Global Market?
China earlier began ordering restrictions on the exports of seven rare earth minerals, most of which are known as "heavy" rare earths, as part of its response to US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Сhina's restrictions on exports of dysprosium to the US has terrified American automakers. It's impossible to build a motor without this magnet, a senior US automotive executive told the World Street Journal. If the US wants EV production to continue, dysprosium deliveries are crucial.What is Dysprosium?It is a heavy rare earth mineral with unique magnetic properties and high melting point.How It is Used?Who Mines and Who Buys?
Battle for Dysprosium: Who Dominates the Global Market?
China earlier imposed restrictions on the exports of seven rare earth minerals, most of which are known as "heavy" rare earths, as part of its response to US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Сhina's restrictions on exports
of dysprosium to the US has terrified American automakers. It's impossible to build a motor without this magnet, a senior US automotive executive told the World Street Journal
. If the US wants EV production to continue, dysprosium deliveries are crucial.
It is a heavy rare earth mineral with unique magnetic properties and high melting point.
Permanent magnets, which are essential components in EV batteries, computer hard drives, and wind turbines;
Nuclear reactors, where it is used in control rods due to its ability to absorb neutrons;
Production of laser and infrared materials;
Alloying with special stainless steels.
• China currently accounts for about 98%
of the world's production of dysprosium. It produced about 1,000 to 1,200 metric tons of dysprosium oxide in 2022.
• The US imports almost 80%
of its rare earth minerals from China, including dysprosium.
• Just 0.1% of China’s dysprosium is shipped to the US, which means that China won’t be as damaged by its export restrictions.
• In Russia, dysprosium ore is extracted in the Murmansk region’s Revda settlement in the country’s northwest.