International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/battle-for-dysprosium-who-dominates-the-global-market-1121943225.html
Battle for Dysprosium: Who Dominates the Global Market?
Battle for Dysprosium: Who Dominates the Global Market?
Sputnik International
China earlier began ordering restrictions on the exports of seven rare earth minerals, most of which are known as "heavy" rare earths, as part of its response to US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
2025-04-27T14:15+0000
2025-04-27T14:26+0000
china
us
world
exports
production
world
us automakers
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_0:53:1200:728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa61877215c2b894c98f5ec04635d364.jpg
Сhina's restrictions on exports of dysprosium to the US has terrified American automakers. It's impossible to build a motor without this magnet, a senior US automotive executive told the World Street Journal. If the US wants EV production to continue, dysprosium deliveries are crucial.What is Dysprosium?It is a heavy rare earth mineral with unique magnetic properties and high melting point.How It is Used?Who Mines and Who Buys?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/chinas-rare-earth-restrictions-could-send-us-nuclear-industry-into-meltdown-1121844672.html
china
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_80:0:1120:780_1920x0_80_0_0_6d97d8cec7e5284baa827eb222644587.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president donald trump's tariffs, china's rare earth restrictions, senior us automotive executive, china's rare earths exports to the us
us president donald trump's tariffs, china's rare earth restrictions, senior us automotive executive, china's rare earths exports to the us

Battle for Dysprosium: Who Dominates the Global Market?

14:15 GMT 27.04.2025 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 27.04.2025)
CC0 / / Rare-earth oxides
Rare-earth oxides - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
China earlier imposed restrictions on the exports of seven rare earth minerals, most of which are known as "heavy" rare earths, as part of its response to US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Сhina's restrictions on exports of dysprosium to the US has terrified American automakers. It's impossible to build a motor without this magnet, a senior US automotive executive told the World Street Journal. If the US wants EV production to continue, dysprosium deliveries are crucial.

What is Dysprosium?

It is a heavy rare earth mineral with unique magnetic properties and high melting point.

How It is Used?

Permanent magnets, which are essential components in EV batteries, computer hard drives, and wind turbines;
Nuclear reactors, where it is used in control rods due to its ability to absorb neutrons;
Production of laser and infrared materials;
Alloying with special stainless steels.

Who Mines and Who Buys?

• China currently accounts for about 98% of the world's production of dysprosium. It produced about 1,000 to 1,200 metric tons of dysprosium oxide in 2022.
• The US imports almost 80% of its rare earth minerals from China, including dysprosium.
• Just 0.1% of China’s dysprosium is shipped to the US, which means that China won’t be as damaged by its export restrictions.
• In Russia, dysprosium ore is extracted in the Murmansk region’s Revda settlement in the country’s northwest.
Gadolinium sample. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2025
Analysis
China’s Rare Earth Restrictions Could Send US Nuclear Industry Into Meltdown
9 April, 11:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала