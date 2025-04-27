https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/battle-for-dysprosium-who-dominates-the-global-market-1121943225.html

Battle for Dysprosium: Who Dominates the Global Market?

China earlier began ordering restrictions on the exports of seven rare earth minerals, most of which are known as "heavy" rare earths, as part of its response to US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Сhina's restrictions on exports of dysprosium to the US has terrified American automakers. It's impossible to build a motor without this magnet, a senior US automotive executive told the World Street Journal. If the US wants EV production to continue, dysprosium deliveries are crucial.What is Dysprosium?It is a heavy rare earth mineral with unique magnetic properties and high melting point.How It is Used?Who Mines and Who Buys?

