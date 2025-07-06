https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/tucker-carlson-announces-interview-with-iranian-president-after-falling-out-with-trump-1122399187.html
Tucker Carlson Announces Interview With Iranian President After Falling Out With Trump
US journalist Tucker Carlson, who recently had a public spat with US President Donald Trump over the latter's policy on Tehran, announced on Saturday the release of his interview with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
"There are all kinds of questions that I did not ask the president of Iran, particularly questions to which I knew I could not get an honest answer, such as 'Was your nuclear program totally disabled by the bombing campaign by the US government a week and a half ago?' There is no chance he is going to answer that question. Honestly, I did not bother to ask it. The answer is, in fact, from an American perspective, even from the CIA's perspective, is unknowable," Carslon said in an interview announcement he published on social media. The interview with Pezeshkian will be published in the coming days, the journalist added, noting that he also sent a new interview request to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump previously criticized Carlson after the journalist said that a war with Iran could lead to the collapse of US global influence and the early end of Trump's presidency. In a podcast with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Carlson said the US military was not prepared for a major conflict and that a military adventure would permanently undermine the country's standing on the world stage. Trump later claimed that Carlson had apologized to him for criticizing the administration's Iran policy and called him a "good guy" — just a day after calling his ally "loony."
Tucker Carlson Announces Interview With Iranian President After Falling Out With Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US journalist Tucker Carlson, who recently had a public spat with US President Donald Trump over the latter's policy on Tehran, announced on Saturday the release of his interview with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
"There are all kinds of questions that I did not ask the president of Iran, particularly questions to which I knew I could not get an honest answer, such as 'Was your nuclear program totally disabled by the bombing campaign by the US government a week and a half ago?' There is no chance he is going to answer that question. Honestly, I did not bother to ask it. The answer is, in fact, from an American perspective, even from the CIA's perspective, is unknowable," Carslon said in an interview announcement he published on social media.
The interview with Pezeshkian
will be published in the coming days, the journalist added, noting that he also sent a new interview request to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"American citizens have the constitutional right and the God-given right to all the information they can gather about matters that affect them. If their country is doing something with their money in their name, they have a right, an absolute right, to know as much about it as they can, and that would include hearing from the people they're fighting," Carlson said.
Trump previously criticized Carlson after the journalist said that a war with Iran could lead to the collapse of US global influence and the early end of Trump's presidency. In a podcast with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Carlson said the US military was not prepared for a major conflict and that a military adventure would permanently undermine the country's standing on the world stage.
Trump later claimed that Carlson had apologized to him for criticizing the administration's Iran policy and called him a "good guy" — just a day after calling his ally "loony."
