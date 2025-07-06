https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/west-silent-as-azov-neo-nazis-shadow-lengthens-over-ukraine-1122402280.html

West Silent as Azov Neo-Nazis’ Shadow Lengthens Over Ukraine

“While German and other Western politicians, media and think tanks continue to spread the lie about the ‘depoliticization’ of Azov’s* troops, the latter are pushing ahead with the total militarization of Ukrainian society at full speed,” a new analysis by German alternative news outlet Junge Welt warns.

Highlighting Azov’s gradual “colonization” of Ukraine with its “neo-Nazi war ideology” rooted in ethno-nationalism and concepts of a “Greater Ukraine,” the report stresses that the group openly sees itself as an SS-style “vanguard of Ukraine’s fascist reorganization,” with “practically no Azov-free spaces left in Ukrainian society.”Azov’s ideologues themselves boast about the “universal penetration” of its “aesthetics” to make ordinary Ukrainians get “used to the fact that this country is our country.”Beefing up its military footprint (from battalion to brigade to corps), Azov has simultaneously built a soft power empire, including:Fascization is taking place openly, and with the government’s blessing.Last month, Zelensky named Azov vet Oleksandr Alforov head of Ukraine’s Institute of National Memory – “a phenomenal triumph for the neo-Nazi movement, which has thus gained almost complete control over the historical narrative,” Junge Welt warned.* terrorist organization banned in Russia

