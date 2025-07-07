International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/iaea-to-be-held-responsible-for-its-assessments-made-days-before-strikes-on-iran---lavrov-1122409483.html
IAEA to Be Held Responsible for Its Assessments Made Days Before Strikes on Iran - Lavrov
IAEA to Be Held Responsible for Its Assessments Made Days Before Strikes on Iran - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The IAEA leadership should be held responsible for its assessments made few days before the start of strikes on Iran, as many countries consider them ambiguous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
2025-07-07T15:56+0000
2025-07-07T15:58+0000
world
sergey lavrov
brics
iran
iaea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122409574_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8ba6ad954fdcc4b298c9360ebabf2782.jpg
"First of all, the IAEA leadership must show responsibility for the assessments it publishes, which it has published in the past and which were submitted to the IAEA Board of Governors just a few days before the aggression began. These assessments have been characterized by many as ambiguous. Unlike the previous reports of the secretariat, they are open to interpretation, implying that Iran is not conscientiously fulfilling its obligations," Lavrov told a press conference following the BRICS summit. The IAEA should provide guarantees that it will not use "fake stories" to politicize the situation on the Iranian issue, Lavrov added. "Now we are sure that the secretariat should provide some guarantees that it will henceforth be strictly guided by the powers that it is endowed with, and not try to use 'fake stories' that will later be used to politicize and promote the unilateral interests of some of the members," Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/us-and-israel-pursue-regime-change-in-iran-via-lies-and-weaponizing-of-iaea-1122386723.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov on IAEA and Iran
Sputnik International
Lavrov on IAEA and Iran
2025-07-07T15:56+0000
true
PT0M47S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122409574_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1d66c611d2ed873b80d8acf96048bd89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lavrov, iaea, iran, us airstrikes on iran's nuclear sites
lavrov, iaea, iran, us airstrikes on iran's nuclear sites

IAEA to Be Held Responsible for Its Assessments Made Days Before Strikes on Iran - Lavrov

15:56 GMT 07.07.2025 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 07.07.2025)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - The IAEA leadership should be held responsible for its assessments made few days before the start of strikes on Iran, as many countries consider them ambiguous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"First of all, the IAEA leadership must show responsibility for the assessments it publishes, which it has published in the past and which were submitted to the IAEA Board of Governors just a few days before the aggression began. These assessments have been characterized by many as ambiguous. Unlike the previous reports of the secretariat, they are open to interpretation, implying that Iran is not conscientiously fulfilling its obligations," Lavrov told a press conference following the BRICS summit.
The IAEA should provide guarantees that it will not use "fake stories" to politicize the situation on the Iranian issue, Lavrov added.
"Now we are sure that the secretariat should provide some guarantees that it will henceforth be strictly guided by the powers that it is endowed with, and not try to use 'fake stories' that will later be used to politicize and promote the unilateral interests of some of the members," Lavrov said.
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2025
Analysis
US and Israel Pursue Regime Change in Iran via Lies and Weaponizing of IAEA
2 July, 19:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала