IAEA to Be Held Responsible for Its Assessments Made Days Before Strikes on Iran - Lavrov

The IAEA leadership should be held responsible for its assessments made few days before the start of strikes on Iran, as many countries consider them ambiguous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
15:56 GMT 07.07.2025 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 07.07.2025)
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - The IAEA leadership should be held responsible for its assessments made few days before the start of strikes on Iran, as many countries consider them ambiguous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"First of all, the IAEA leadership must show responsibility for the assessments it publishes, which it has published in the past and which were submitted to the IAEA Board of Governors just a few days before the aggression began. These assessments have been characterized by many as ambiguous. Unlike the previous reports of the secretariat, they are open to interpretation, implying that Iran is not conscientiously fulfilling its obligations," Lavrov told a press conference following the BRICS summit.
The IAEA should provide guarantees that it will not use "fake stories" to politicize the situation on the Iranian issue, Lavrov added.
"Now we are sure that the secretariat should provide some guarantees that it will henceforth be strictly guided by the powers that it is endowed with, and not try to use 'fake stories' that will later be used to politicize and promote the unilateral interests of some of the members," Lavrov said.