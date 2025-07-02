https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/us-and-israel-pursue-regime-change-in-iran-via-lies-and-weaponizing-of-iaea-1122386723.html
US and Israel Pursue Regime Change in Iran via Lies and Weaponizing of IAEA
Iran's move to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is no surprise. Experts explain why in an interview with Sputnik.
After the 12-day war with Israel and a US strike, Iran's decision is an expected outcome
, Turkish political analyst Ceyda Karan tells Sputnik.
Tehran considers the IAEA responsible for Israel's attack on Iran and apparent spying on behalf of Tel Aviv.
For his part, Karan draws attention to the fact that the IAEA neither publicly condemned the illegal attacks by Israel and the US, "nor has it expressed condolences over the deaths of Iranian nuclear scientists with whom it previously cooperated.”
“What comes next? Is it possible for Iran to return to diplomacy and the IAEA inspection system? Without solid guarantees — unlikely. Because we’re talking about opponents who systematically lie and are capable of launching strikes even during negotiations," Karan says.
The attacks' major goal wasn't to disrupt the Iran nuclear program but to trigger regime change in the country, according to retired admiral and expert Turker Erturk.
He believes that Israel could continue to push ahead with the coup d'etat plan and the ceasefire might not last for long.
“Do you know why they agreed to this ceasefire today? Because global public opinion has become more aware," Erturk tells Sputnik. "The unipolar world order is a thing of the past. The Global South is rising. Russia and China have proven highly effective in backroom diplomacy.”