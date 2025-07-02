https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/us-and-israel-pursue-regime-change-in-iran-via-lies-and-weaponizing-of-iaea-1122386723.html

US and Israel Pursue Regime Change in Iran via Lies and Weaponizing of IAEA

US and Israel Pursue Regime Change in Iran via Lies and Weaponizing of IAEA

Sputnik International

Iran's move to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is no surprise. Experts explain why in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-07-02T19:09+0000

2025-07-02T19:09+0000

2025-07-02T19:09+0000

analysis

middle east

turker erturk

israel

tehran

tel aviv

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

us

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122341506_0:62:2160:1277_1920x0_80_0_0_b33e5fae672209f7852a4d45b15a27fd.jpg

After the 12-day war with Israel and a US strike, Iran's decision is an expected outcome, Turkish political analyst Ceyda Karan tells Sputnik. Tehran considers the IAEA responsible for Israel's attack on Iran and apparent spying on behalf of Tel Aviv. For his part, Karan draws attention to the fact that the IAEA neither publicly condemned the illegal attacks by Israel and the US, "nor has it expressed condolences over the deaths of Iranian nuclear scientists with whom it previously cooperated.” Regime Change Plot The attacks' major goal wasn't to disrupt the Iran nuclear program but to trigger regime change in the country, according to retired admiral and expert Turker Erturk. He believes that Israel could continue to push ahead with the coup d'etat plan and the ceasefire might not last for long.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/iran-cuts-off-iaea-over-nuclear-safety-concerns-labels-agency-servant-of-israel-1122383851.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-raise-serious-concerns---opcw-envoy-1122384974.html

israel

tehran

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

iran's nuclear program, grossi, iaea, regime change in iran, israel and us strikes against iran, donald trump, nuclear enrichment, iran nuclear negotiations, nuclear weapons, russia, china, global south