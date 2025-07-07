https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/multipolarity-is-reality--brics-must-reflect-changing-world--lavrov-1122403739.html

Multipolarity Is Reality — BRICS Must Reflect Changing World — Lavrov

Speaking at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov laid out a clear vision for a just multipolar world, urging BRICS nations to lead global transformation.

“Multipolarity is not a choice but an objective reality.” The outdated neoliberal model built on neocolonial practices is fading — BRICS must shape the new order, Lavrov stressed.Global South and East are now the engine of global economic growth, with regional blocs like the African Union, ASEAN, CELAC, SCO, and EAEU shaping a fairer economic system based on equality, multilateralism, and non-discrimination. BRICS countries now account for: Trade within BRICS is booming — in 2024, 48% of Russia’s trade was with BRICS, and 90% of transactions were in national currencies. Lavrov called for urgent reform and depoliticization of Bretton Woods institutions, warning against using the IMF and World Bank to maintain neocolonial dominance. He blasted Western efforts to hijack the development agenda with ideological ultimatums disguised as “human rights and democracy” criteria.Russia proposes a New Investment Platform under BRICS, in partnership with the New Development Bank, to fund development free from external pressure. Artificial Intelligence is key — it may add $20 trillion to global GDP by 2030, but access must be open and inclusive. Closed, invitation-only Western initiatives pose serious risks. Digital challenges require cross-border cooperation — no one country can face them alone.

