https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/multipolarity-is-reality--brics-must-reflect-changing-world--lavrov-1122403739.html
Multipolarity Is Reality — BRICS Must Reflect Changing World — Lavrov
Multipolarity Is Reality — BRICS Must Reflect Changing World — Lavrov
Sputnik International
Speaking at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov laid out a clear vision for a just multipolar world, urging BRICS nations to lead global transformation.
2025-07-07T04:07+0000
2025-07-07T04:07+0000
2025-07-07T04:07+0000
sergey lavrov
russia
brics
world
multipolar world
brics summit
multipolarity
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756401_0:44:3109:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_c457ab467041fab107a77ff66c0327c6.jpg
“Multipolarity is not a choice but an objective reality.” The outdated neoliberal model built on neocolonial practices is fading — BRICS must shape the new order, Lavrov stressed.Global South and East are now the engine of global economic growth, with regional blocs like the African Union, ASEAN, CELAC, SCO, and EAEU shaping a fairer economic system based on equality, multilateralism, and non-discrimination. BRICS countries now account for: Trade within BRICS is booming — in 2024, 48% of Russia’s trade was with BRICS, and 90% of transactions were in national currencies. Lavrov called for urgent reform and depoliticization of Bretton Woods institutions, warning against using the IMF and World Bank to maintain neocolonial dominance. He blasted Western efforts to hijack the development agenda with ideological ultimatums disguised as “human rights and democracy” criteria.Russia proposes a New Investment Platform under BRICS, in partnership with the New Development Bank, to fund development free from external pressure. Artificial Intelligence is key — it may add $20 trillion to global GDP by 2030, but access must be open and inclusive. Closed, invitation-only Western initiatives pose serious risks. Digital challenges require cross-border cooperation — no one country can face them alone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/putin-speaks-at-brazil-hosted-17th-brics-summit-1122400199.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756401_315:0:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3f7623bb9d228955d97444e7a8ce33c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics, russia-brics, lavrov speech, russian economy, russian development, multipolar world order, multipolarity, russian isolation
brics, russia-brics, lavrov speech, russian economy, russian development, multipolar world order, multipolarity, russian isolation
Multipolarity Is Reality — BRICS Must Reflect Changing World — Lavrov
Speaking at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov laid out a clear vision for a just multipolar world, urging BRICS nations to lead global transformation.
“Multipolarity is not a choice but an objective reality.” The outdated neoliberal model built on neocolonial practices is fading — BRICS must shape the new order, Lavrov stressed.
Global South and East are now the engine of global economic growth, with regional blocs like the African Union, ASEAN, CELAC, SCO, and EAEU shaping a fairer economic system based on equality, multilateralism, and non-discrimination.
BRICS countries now account for:
Over 40% of global GDP (PPP)
Nearly 50% of world population
More than 20% of global trade
Trade within BRICS is booming — in 2024, 48% of Russia’s trade was with BRICS, and 90% of transactions were in national currencies.
Lavrov called for urgent reform and depoliticization of Bretton Woods institutions, warning against using the IMF and World Bank to maintain neocolonial dominance.
He blasted Western efforts to hijack the development agenda with ideological ultimatums disguised as “human rights and democracy” criteria.
Russia proposes a New Investment Platform under BRICS, in partnership with the New Development Bank, to fund development free from external pressure.
Artificial Intelligence is key — it may add $20 trillion to global GDP by 2030, but access must be open and inclusive. Closed, invitation-only Western initiatives pose serious risks.
Digital challenges require cross-border cooperation — no one country can face them alone.
“BRICS, together with like-minded nations, will remain at the forefront of building a fair and sustainable multipolar world order,” Lavrov emphasized.