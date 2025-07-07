https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/us-to-slap-extra-10-tariffs-on-brics-backing-countries---trump-1122403950.html

US to Slap Extra 10% Tariffs on BRICS-Backing Countries - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that additional 10% trade tariffs would be imposed on any country that supported the "Anti-American" policies of BRICS.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump said on Truth Social.

