Armenia's Pashinyan Removing Opponents From Political Arena - Expert
Armenia's Pashinyan Removing Opponents From Political Arena - Expert
Sputnik International
Samvel Karapetyan is just the first — but certainly not the last [to be removed]," Semyon Bagdasarov, a prominent political scientist and director of the Center for the Study of the Middle East and Central Asia, tells Sputnik, commenting on the recent raids on the offices of Armenia's Electric Networks — a company owned by businessman Karapetyan.
Fearing electoral defeat, PM Nikol Pashinyan “is systematically removing his opponents from the political arena,” the analyst adds.Regarding the recent crackdown on the Armenian Church, Bagdasarov believes that Pashinyan seeks to bring the clergy under full state control, essentially creating “his own puppet synod” to remove another obstacle to his political agenda.
Armenia's Pashinyan Removing Opponents From Political Arena - Expert

Samvel Karapetyan is just the first — but certainly not the last [to be removed],” Semyon Bagdasarov, a prominent political scientist and director of the Center for the Study of the Middle East and Central Asia, tells Sputnik, commenting on the recent raids on the offices of Armenia’s Electric Networks — a company owned by businessman Karapetyan.
Fearing electoral defeat, PM Nikol Pashinyan “is systematically removing his opponents from the political arena,” the analyst adds.
Regarding the recent crackdown on the Armenian Church, Bagdasarov believes that Pashinyan seeks to bring the clergy under full state control, essentially creating “his own puppet synod” to remove another obstacle to his political agenda.
