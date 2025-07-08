https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/armenias-pashinyan-removing-opponents-from-political-arena---expert--1122413760.html

Armenia's Pashinyan Removing Opponents From Political Arena - Expert

Armenia's Pashinyan Removing Opponents From Political Arena - Expert

Sputnik International

Samvel Karapetyan is just the first — but certainly not the last [to be removed],” Semyon Bagdasarov, a prominent political scientist and director of the Center for the Study of the Middle East and Central Asia, tells Sputnik, commenting on the recent raids on the offices of Armenia’s Electric Networks — a company owned by businessman Karapetyan.

2025-07-08T13:46+0000

2025-07-08T13:46+0000

2025-07-08T13:46+0000

world

armenia

central asia

semyon bagdasarov

nikol pashinyan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100782552_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_c99e188b48a8aeb31aa3acd58628158b.jpg

Fearing electoral defeat, PM Nikol Pashinyan “is systematically removing his opponents from the political arena,” the analyst adds.Regarding the recent crackdown on the Armenian Church, Bagdasarov believes that Pashinyan seeks to bring the clergy under full state control, essentially creating “his own puppet synod” to remove another obstacle to his political agenda.

armenia

central asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia crack down, armenia pashinyan crack down on opponents, pashinyan dictator