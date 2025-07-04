https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/crackdown-on-clergy-signals-power-grab-in-armenia--analyst-1122394265.html
Crackdown on Clergy Signals Power Grab in Armenia – Analyst
The arrest of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan and mounting pressure on the Armenian Apostolic Church are part of a broader crackdown by Nikol Pashinyan’s government, the chairman of Armenia’s Political Scientists Association, Migran Shahzadyan, told Sputnik.
He emphasized the historic role of the Church as the unifying force in Armenian identity, especially before 1918. Even today, it remains the most respected institution in the country. Its stance on national issues is increasingly clashing with the government’s policies. Shahzadyan recalled how Catholicos Garegin II publicly called for Pashinyan’s resignation and continues to question his fitness to lead the country. Shahzadyan believes these actions are linked to next year’s elections, suggesting the authorities are trying to "clear the field" of influential opposition forces, with the Church being a key target due to its social influence. He also pointed to increased external pressure following Pashinyan’s meeting with Erdogan in Istanbul. According to Shahzadyan, Turkish and Azerbaijani demands may include the Zangezur Corridor, withdrawal of Russian forces from Armenia, and extraditions to Azerbaijan. The analyst warns that Pashinyan may try to retain power by force before the 2026 elections. Possible tactics include weaponizing national values to test protest potential, suppressing rallies, provoking border tensions to justify emergency rule, and relying on proxy parties. The arrests of clerics and opposition figures, he says, might be just the beginning.
He emphasized the historic role of the Church as the unifying force in Armenian identity, especially before 1918. Even today, it remains the most respected institution in the country. Its stance on national issues is increasingly clashing with the government’s policies.
Shahzadyan recalled how Catholicos Garegin II publicly called for Pashinyan’s resignation and continues to question his fitness to lead the country.
Shahzadyan believes these actions
are linked to next year’s elections, suggesting the authorities are trying to "clear the field" of influential opposition forces, with the Church being a key target due to its social influence.
He also pointed to increased external pressure following Pashinyan’s meeting with Erdogan in Istanbul. According to Shahzadyan, Turkish and Azerbaijani demands may include the Zangezur Corridor, withdrawal of Russian forces from Armenia, and extraditions to Azerbaijan.
The analyst warns that Pashinyan
may try to retain power by force before the 2026 elections. Possible tactics include weaponizing national values to test protest potential, suppressing rallies, provoking border tensions to justify emergency rule, and relying on proxy parties. The arrests of clerics and opposition figures, he says, might be just the beginning.