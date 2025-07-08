https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/backlog-of-european-defense-plants-hits-record-365-billion-in-2024-1122411555.html
Backlog of European Defense Plants Hits Record $365 Billion in 2024
The backlog of unfulfilled orders at European defense plants reached a record $365 billion in 2024, according to a report by the RosCongress titled "Militarization of Europe: Budgets and Geography of New Production Capacities," reviewed by Sputnik.
The authors note that between 2021 and 2024, the EU’s total defense spending increased by 31%, reaching $350 billion annually. According to experts, the key beneficiary of Europe’s increased military spending has been the German armored vehicle and ammunition manufacturer, Rheinmetall. Its order backlog grew from $26 billion in 2021 to $67 billion in 2024. The backlog of the KNDS arms group, which includes France’s Nexter and Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, reached $25 billion in 2024, compared to $12.5 billion three years earlier. The conglomerate’s sales grew by 40% compared to 2023.Similar financial trends are seen across every European arms manufacturer.
"The boom in defense orders—including artillery shells, missiles, tanks, military aircraft, drones, and ships—has naturally led to an unprecedented volume of unfulfilled orders among European defense manufacturers. The backlog of companies such as KNDS, MBDA, Hensoldt, Leonardo, Rheinmetall, Kongsberg, BAE Systems, Saab, and Thales has grown by 103% compared to 2021, reaching a record $365 billion by the end of 2024," the report states.
The authors note that between 2021 and 2024, the EU’s total defense spending increased by 31%, reaching $350 billion annually.
"Against the backdrop of Europe’s growing defense capabilities, arms manufacturers—especially European ones—have begun setting new financial records," the document says.
According to experts, the key beneficiary of Europe’s increased military spending has been the German armored vehicle and ammunition manufacturer, Rheinmetall. Its order backlog grew from $26 billion in 2021 to $67 billion in 2024.
"Germany’s largest arms and ammunition manufacturer has significantly benefited from orders related to Ukraine, as well as the replenishment of military equipment and ammunition stocks in European countries, especially Germany," the authors explain.
The backlog of the KNDS arms group, which includes France’s Nexter and Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, reached $25 billion in 2024, compared to $12.5 billion three years earlier. The conglomerate’s sales grew by 40% compared to 2023.
Similar financial trends are seen across every European arms manufacturer.
"In this situation, most of them are prioritizing the expansion of existing production capacities and confident in sustained demand amid Europe’s $860 billion rearmament push," the report concludes.