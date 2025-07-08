https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/backlog-of-european-defense-plants-hits-record-365-billion-in-2024-1122411555.html

Backlog of European Defense Plants Hits Record $365 Billion in 2024

The backlog of unfulfilled orders at European defense plants reached a record $365 billion in 2024, according to a report by the RosCongress titled "Militarization of Europe: Budgets and Geography of New Production Capacities," reviewed by Sputnik.

The authors note that between 2021 and 2024, the EU’s total defense spending increased by 31%, reaching $350 billion annually. According to experts, the key beneficiary of Europe’s increased military spending has been the German armored vehicle and ammunition manufacturer, Rheinmetall. Its order backlog grew from $26 billion in 2021 to $67 billion in 2024. The backlog of the KNDS arms group, which includes France’s Nexter and Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, reached $25 billion in 2024, compared to $12.5 billion three years earlier. The conglomerate’s sales grew by 40% compared to 2023.Similar financial trends are seen across every European arms manufacturer.

