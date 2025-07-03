https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/us-abrams-tanks-get-russian-makeover-as-pentagon-copies-battlefield-tech-1122388766.html
US Abrams Tanks Get 'Russian Makeover' as Pentagon Copies Battlefield Tech
US Abrams Tanks Get 'Russian Makeover' as Pentagon Copies Battlefield Tech
Sputnik International
The United States is planning to upgrade its Abrams tanks incorporating the technologies that have already long been tested and integrated in Russian tanks, including elements known as "capes" and "braziers," Russian state tech corporation Rostec told Sputnik on Thursday.
2025-07-03T09:53+0000
2025-07-03T09:53+0000
2025-07-03T09:53+0000
military
rostec
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118213149_0:79:3360:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_afef87c08a72ad17070d57241b334e01.jpg
Earlier this week, media reported that the Pentagon was upgrading its Abrams tanks to equip them with a special coating reducing thermal visibility, and with elements of additional passive protection against attacks from above, including from FPV (first-person view) drones. According to Rostec, the US has also replicated the concept of dynamic defense, which it had initially dismissed in the 1980-90s as "outdated.' Furthermore, Rostec said that the US's first post-World War 2 tank, the M103, mirrored multiple features typical of the Soviet tank designs, such as sloped armor, a compact layout, independent torsion bar suspension, and the universal 120 mm self-propelled gun. Russian tanks have repeatedly demonstrated high resilience and functionality even after being hit in attacks. The maintainability of Russian tanks, combined with a well-established repair system, allows them to be put back on the battlefield several times, Rostec said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/ukraine-claims-all-us-weapon-supplies-halted---reports-1122388535.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/why-does-putin-have-every-reason-to-believe-russia-holds-upper-hand-in-ukraine-conflict-1121704923.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118213149_315:0:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e1ac6853605eda988cb93383907efac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special miitary operation, ukraine crisis,ukraine hostilities, russia's weapons
russia's special miitary operation, ukraine crisis,ukraine hostilities, russia's weapons
US Abrams Tanks Get 'Russian Makeover' as Pentagon Copies Battlefield Tech
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is planning to upgrade its Abrams tanks incorporating the technologies that have already long been tested and integrated in Russian tanks, including elements known as "capes" and "braziers," Russian state tech corporation Rostec told Sputnik on Thursday.
Earlier this week, media reported that the Pentagon was upgrading its Abrams tanks to equip them with a special coating reducing thermal visibility, and with elements of additional passive protection against attacks from above, including from FPV (first-person view) drones.
"Essentially, the new measures of the US military-industrial complex replicate what Russian tank builders have been using for a long time. A special coating is an analogue of our 'cape,' while additional protection from the upper hemisphere is an analogue of our set of screens, lattice and external structures similar to a 'brazier,'" the corporation said.
According to Rostec, the US has also replicated the concept of dynamic defense, which it had initially dismissed in the 1980-90s as "outdated.' Furthermore, Rostec said that the US's first post-World War 2 tank, the M103, mirrored multiple features typical of the Soviet tank designs, such as sloped armor, a compact layout, independent torsion bar suspension, and the universal 120 mm self-propelled gun.
"Today, many experts recognize that Russian tanks and other armored vehicles are better adapted to modern combat conditions than their counterparts. They are equipped with full-perspective protection against drones and other means of destruction," Rostec added.
Russian tanks have repeatedly demonstrated high resilience and functionality even after being hit in attacks. The maintainability of Russian tanks, combined with a well-established repair system, allows them to be put back on the battlefield several times, Rostec said.