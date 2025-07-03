https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/us-abrams-tanks-get-russian-makeover-as-pentagon-copies-battlefield-tech-1122388766.html

US Abrams Tanks Get 'Russian Makeover' as Pentagon Copies Battlefield Tech

US Abrams Tanks Get 'Russian Makeover' as Pentagon Copies Battlefield Tech

The United States is planning to upgrade its Abrams tanks incorporating the technologies that have already long been tested and integrated in Russian tanks, including elements known as "capes" and "braziers," Russian state tech corporation Rostec told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier this week, media reported that the Pentagon was upgrading its Abrams tanks to equip them with a special coating reducing thermal visibility, and with elements of additional passive protection against attacks from above, including from FPV (first-person view) drones. According to Rostec, the US has also replicated the concept of dynamic defense, which it had initially dismissed in the 1980-90s as "outdated.' Furthermore, Rostec said that the US's first post-World War 2 tank, the M103, mirrored multiple features typical of the Soviet tank designs, such as sloped armor, a compact layout, independent torsion bar suspension, and the universal 120 mm self-propelled gun. Russian tanks have repeatedly demonstrated high resilience and functionality even after being hit in attacks. The maintainability of Russian tanks, combined with a well-established repair system, allows them to be put back on the battlefield several times, Rostec said.

