China-Russia Trade Faces Increased Pressure From Outside, But Remains Stable

Since the beginning of the year, Russia-China bilateral trade has faced even greater pressure from outside, but remains stable, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik during the 9th Russia-China EXPO in Yekaterinburg.

In 2024, bilateral trade, having overcome the influence of numerous unfavorable factors, generally maintained the trend of stable growth with an increase in quality, once again reaching record levels, which fully demonstrated the sustainability and viability of Chinese-Russian trade and economic cooperation," Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said. According to China's General Administration of Customs, trade between Russia and China amounted to $244.81 billion in 2024. The ninth Russia-China EXPO kicked off in Yekaterinburg on Monday and will run until Thursday.

