https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/china-to-impose-5-year-anti-dumping-duties-on-eu-brandy-starting-july-5-1122394415.html
China to Impose 5-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Brandy Starting July 5
China to Impose 5-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Brandy Starting July 5
Sputnik International
China will impose anti-dumping duties on imported brandy produced in the European Union starting July 5 for a period of five years, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Friday.
2025-07-04T09:11+0000
2025-07-04T09:11+0000
2025-07-04T09:11+0000
economy
china
european union (eu)
chinese ministry of commerce
tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118294792_0:152:2502:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_1c3dc66e9923cd2a904c65de100a58b2.jpg
"Beginning July 5 2025, anti-dumping duties will be applied to imported brandy produced in the European Union," the ministry said in a statement. These duties will be in effect for five years, and the rate will be determined based on the taxable price of the imported goods, the ministry said. The ministry clarified that the duties will not be applied retroactively to EU brandy imported between October 11, 2024, and July 4, 2025, as well as prior to the imposition of provisional anti-dumping measures. China launched an anti-dumping investigation into European alcohol on January 5, 2024. In addition to the investigation, the ministry of commerce announced in early October that it would introduce provisional anti-dumping measures on cognac and brandy imported from the EU. Customs duties on cognac could reach as high as 35%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/us-will-pull-eu-to-pieces-before-letting-it-partner-up-with-china-1121884324.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118294792_111:0:2391:1710_1920x0_80_0_0_834146f4967020597f6ae399cfa0a433.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
anti-dumping duties, european union, chinese ministry of commerce
anti-dumping duties, european union, chinese ministry of commerce
China to Impose 5-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Brandy Starting July 5
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will impose anti-dumping duties on imported brandy produced in the European Union starting July 5 for a period of five years, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Friday.
"Beginning July 5 2025, anti-dumping duties will be applied to imported brandy produced in the European Union," the ministry said in a statement.
These duties will be in effect for five years, and the rate will be determined based on the taxable price of the imported goods, the ministry said.
The ministry clarified that the duties will not be applied
retroactively to EU brandy imported between October 11, 2024, and July 4, 2025, as well as prior to the imposition of provisional anti-dumping measures.
China launched an anti-dumping investigation into European alcohol on January 5, 2024. In addition to the investigation, the ministry of commerce announced in early October that it would introduce provisional anti-dumping measures on cognac and brandy imported from the EU. Customs duties on cognac could reach as high as 35%.