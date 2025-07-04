International
More Russian POWs Exchanged Under Istanbul Agreements
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/china-to-impose-5-year-anti-dumping-duties-on-eu-brandy-starting-july-5-1122394415.html
China to Impose 5-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Brandy Starting July 5
China to Impose 5-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Brandy Starting July 5
Sputnik International
China will impose anti-dumping duties on imported brandy produced in the European Union starting July 5 for a period of five years, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Friday.
2025-07-04T09:11+0000
2025-07-04T09:11+0000
economy
china
european union (eu)
chinese ministry of commerce
tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118294792_0:152:2502:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_1c3dc66e9923cd2a904c65de100a58b2.jpg
"Beginning July 5 2025, anti-dumping duties will be applied to imported brandy produced in the European Union," the ministry said in a statement. These duties will be in effect for five years, and the rate will be determined based on the taxable price of the imported goods, the ministry said. The ministry clarified that the duties will not be applied retroactively to EU brandy imported between October 11, 2024, and July 4, 2025, as well as prior to the imposition of provisional anti-dumping measures. China launched an anti-dumping investigation into European alcohol on January 5, 2024. In addition to the investigation, the ministry of commerce announced in early October that it would introduce provisional anti-dumping measures on cognac and brandy imported from the EU. Customs duties on cognac could reach as high as 35%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/us-will-pull-eu-to-pieces-before-letting-it-partner-up-with-china-1121884324.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118294792_111:0:2391:1710_1920x0_80_0_0_834146f4967020597f6ae399cfa0a433.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
anti-dumping duties, european union, chinese ministry of commerce
anti-dumping duties, european union, chinese ministry of commerce

China to Impose 5-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Brandy Starting July 5

09:11 GMT 04.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankEuropean Union and Chinese flags are pictured during an annual EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium
European Union and Chinese flags are pictured during an annual EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will impose anti-dumping duties on imported brandy produced in the European Union starting July 5 for a period of five years, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Friday.
"Beginning July 5 2025, anti-dumping duties will be applied to imported brandy produced in the European Union," the ministry said in a statement.
These duties will be in effect for five years, and the rate will be determined based on the taxable price of the imported goods, the ministry said.
The ministry clarified that the duties will not be applied retroactively to EU brandy imported between October 11, 2024, and July 4, 2025, as well as prior to the imposition of provisional anti-dumping measures.
China launched an anti-dumping investigation into European alcohol on January 5, 2024. In addition to the investigation, the ministry of commerce announced in early October that it would introduce provisional anti-dumping measures on cognac and brandy imported from the EU. Customs duties on cognac could reach as high as 35%.
EU China flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
Analysis
US Will Pull EU to Pieces Before Letting It Partner Up With China
17 April, 14:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала