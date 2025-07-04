https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/china-to-impose-5-year-anti-dumping-duties-on-eu-brandy-starting-july-5-1122394415.html

China to Impose 5-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Brandy Starting July 5

China will impose anti-dumping duties on imported brandy produced in the European Union starting July 5 for a period of five years, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Friday.

"Beginning July 5 2025, anti-dumping duties will be applied to imported brandy produced in the European Union," the ministry said in a statement. These duties will be in effect for five years, and the rate will be determined based on the taxable price of the imported goods, the ministry said. The ministry clarified that the duties will not be applied retroactively to EU brandy imported between October 11, 2024, and July 4, 2025, as well as prior to the imposition of provisional anti-dumping measures. China launched an anti-dumping investigation into European alcohol on January 5, 2024. In addition to the investigation, the ministry of commerce announced in early October that it would introduce provisional anti-dumping measures on cognac and brandy imported from the EU. Customs duties on cognac could reach as high as 35%.

