Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump that he had sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Committee to nominate the US leader for the Peace Prize.

"I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It is nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved. You should get it," Netanyahu told Trump during the meeting in Washington. Trump thanked Netanyahu, adding that he was not aware of this initiative. Israel launched an operation against Iran on the night of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The targets of aerial bombardments and raids by sabotage groups were nuclear facilities, generals, prominent nuclear physicists, and air bases. Iran rejected the accusations and responded with its own attacks. The two sides exchanged strikes for 12 days, with the United States joining in with a one-off attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. Tehran then launched missile strikes on the US base Al Udeid in Qatar on the evening of June 23, stating that the Iranian side had no intention of further escalation. Trump then expressed hope that the strike on the US military base in Qatar had "let off steam" and that a path to peace and harmony in the Middle East was now possible. He also said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which, after 24 hours, formally ended the 12-day war.

