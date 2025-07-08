International
Palestinians Should Have Self-Governing Power, But No Power to Threaten Israel - Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, said that the Palestinians should have full power over themselves, but no power to threaten Israel, commenting on the possibility of a two-state solution.
"I think Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us," Netanyahu said, commenting on the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli conflict. Trump, in turn, refused to answer a question about his attitude to the possibility of a two-state solution, referring the question to Netanyahu.
04:23 GMT 08.07.2025
President Donald Trump, left, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave as Netanyahu leaves the West Wing of the White House, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, said that the Palestinians should have full power over themselves, but no power to threaten Israel, commenting on the possibility of a two-state solution.
"I think Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us," Netanyahu said, commenting on the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli conflict.
Trump, in turn, refused to answer a question about his attitude to the possibility of a two-state solution, referring the question to Netanyahu.
