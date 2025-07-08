https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/palestinians-should-have-self-governing-power-but-no-power-to-threaten-israel---netanyahu-1122410699.html

Palestinians Should Have Self-Governing Power, But No Power to Threaten Israel - Netanyahu

Palestinians Should Have Self-Governing Power, But No Power to Threaten Israel - Netanyahu

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, said that the Palestinians should have full power over themselves, but no power to threaten Israel, commenting on the possibility of a two-state solution.

2025-07-08T04:23+0000

2025-07-08T04:23+0000

2025-07-08T04:23+0000

two-state solution

israel

palestine

palestinians

benjamin netanyahu

donald trump

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

hamas

genocide

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122143264_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b3d7b718e521f277de6b76de1fddf7.jpg

"I think Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us," Netanyahu said, commenting on the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli conflict. Trump, in turn, refused to answer a question about his attitude to the possibility of a two-state solution, referring the question to Netanyahu.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/trumps-gaza-proposal-revives-colonial-legacy---middle-east-experts-1121541677.html

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, two-state solution, two state solution, genocide, ethnic cleansing, mass migration