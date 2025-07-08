https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/palestinians-should-have-self-governing-power-but-no-power-to-threaten-israel---netanyahu-1122410699.html
Palestinians Should Have Self-Governing Power, But No Power to Threaten Israel - Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, said that the Palestinians should have full power over themselves, but no power to threaten Israel, commenting on the possibility of a two-state solution.
"I think Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us," Netanyahu said, commenting on the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli conflict. Trump, in turn, refused to answer a question about his attitude to the possibility of a two-state solution, referring the question to Netanyahu.
Palestinians Should Have Self-Governing Power, But No Power to Threaten Israel - Netanyahu
"I think Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us," Netanyahu said, commenting on the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli conflict.
Trump, in turn, refused to answer a question about his attitude to the possibility of a two-state solution, referring the question to Netanyahu.