Pentagon Announces Upcoming Shipment of US Defensive Weapons to Ukraine - Reports
The Pentagon announced the upcoming shipment of additional defensive weapons from the United States to Ukraine, Reuters reported.
US President Donald Trump previously promised to send more weapons to Ukraine, stressing that this primarily concerns "defensive" weapons. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The ministry emphasized that NATO member states were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. The Kremlin stressed that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West did not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and would have a negative effect. Lavrov also stated that the US and NATO were directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
Pentagon Announces Upcoming Shipment of US Defensive Weapons to Ukraine - Reports

04:36 GMT 08.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pentagon announced the upcoming shipment of additional defensive weapons from the United States to Ukraine, Reuters reported.
US President Donald Trump previously promised to send more weapons to Ukraine, stressing that this primarily concerns "defensive" weapons.
