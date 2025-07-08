https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/trump-vows-to-maintain-august-1-start-date-for-implementing-reciprocal-tariffs-1122415097.html
Trump Vows to Maintain August 1 Start Date for Implementing Reciprocal Tariffs
US President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that he will not change or extend the August 1 deadline for implementing reciprocal tariffs for US trade partners and announced that more letters detailing new tariffs will be issued soon.
"As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.Bessent Expects $300Bln in Tariff Revenues by Year-EndUS Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that the Trump administration expects to take in more than $300 billion in tariff revenues by the end of the year.
