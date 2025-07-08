https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/trump-vows-to-maintain-august-1-start-date-for-implementing-reciprocal-tariffs-1122415097.html

Trump Vows to Maintain August 1 Start Date for Implementing Reciprocal Tariffs

Trump Vows to Maintain August 1 Start Date for Implementing Reciprocal Tariffs

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that he will not change or extend the August 1 deadline for implementing reciprocal tariffs for US trade partners and announced that more letters detailing new tariffs will be issued soon.

2025-07-08T16:34+0000

2025-07-08T16:34+0000

2025-07-08T16:34+0000

americas

us

donald trump

trump tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_0:0:2809:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_15cafd9505b48edf8f4068f48b3c71e4.jpg

"As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.Bessent Expects $300Bln in Tariff Revenues by Year-EndUS Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that the Trump administration expects to take in more than $300 billion in tariff revenues by the end of the year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/us-announces-sweeping-tariffs-on-14-nations-1122414654.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump's tariffs, trump tariff war, trump tariff campaign, us trade war, trump economic warfare