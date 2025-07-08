https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/ukraines-terror-deaths-of-russian-journalists-western-media-mute-1122413392.html
Ukraine's Terror: Western Media Mum on Deaths of Russian Journalists
The West and the Zelensky regime have voted for “press freedom” at the UN — while banning Russian media and keeping mum on Russian journalists killed by Ukraine. Time is right to pay tribute to some of them again
• Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev
He was killed as a group of reporters, including members of the Sputnik team, came under enemy fire in the Zaporozhye Region in 2023.
• Journalist Darya Dugina
The daughter of prominent Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin was killed outside Moscow in 2022, when the sports utility vehicle she was driving was hit by a powerful explosion.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian intelligence service was behind Dugina’s assassination.
• War correspondent and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky
In 2023, an explosive device ripped through a St. Petersburg cafe, killing Tatarsky and injuring 33 people. The terrorist attack was organized by the Ukrainian special services and their agents, according to the FSB.
• Izvestia daily correspondent Alexander Fedorchak
Fedorchak was killed in a HIMARS strike by the Ukrainian military in the Lugansk People’s Republic earlier this year. He was together with Zvezda TV operator Andrey Panov and driver Alexander Sirkeli, who also died in the strike.
• Russian National Guard press service employee Sergey Postnov
He covered the work of Russian combat units in the special operation zone in June 2022, when the journalist was killed in enemy shelling.
• Sputnik photo correspondent Andrei Stenin
Back in 2014, Stenin died as a result of the Ukrainian military’s attack on a refugee convoy. The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is annually held to pay tribute to the journalist.
• Channel One cameraman Anatoly Klyan
Anatoly Klyan was killed near Donetsk in 2014, when a bus carrying soldiers’ mothers came under enemy shelling.