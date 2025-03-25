https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/western-media-blackout-ukraines-cold-blooded-killings-of-russian-journalists-go-unreported-1121688246.html

Western Media Blackout: Ukraine’s Cold-Blooded Killings of Russian Journalists Go Unreported

After a targeted HIMARS strike on a car with Russian journalists killed Alexander Fedorchak, Andrey Panov and Alexander Sirkeli on March 24, Western mainstream media hypocritically failed to even mention the incident.

In the latest of numerous incidents, a targeted HIMARS strike on a civilian car with Russian journalists killed Izvestia correspondent Alexander Fedorchak, broadcaster Zvezda’s cameraman Andrey Panov and film crew driver Alexander Sirkeli on March 24. A quick search of hypocritical Western mainstream media reveals no outcry, nor even a mention of the cold-blooded attack in the Kremensky municipal district of Lugansk People's Republic.Why? Because exposing the truth doesn’t fit their narrative. Journalists are being erased to cover up Ukraine’s atrocities.The Ukraine regime has zero respect for international rules of war, and seeks to deliberately silence journalists, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.Ukraine’s attacks, he noted, are fueled by crushing defeats on the battlefield and by attempts to intimidate other journalists, preventing them from coming to report the truth.

