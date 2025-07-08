https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/us-military-deliveries-to-ukraine-could-resume-after-meetings-in-europe-1122411260.html

US Military Deliveries to Ukraine Could Resume After Meetings in Europe

Sputnik International

US military deliveries to Kiev may resume after meetings of officials in Italy and Ukraine this week and next, US media reported, citing sources.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Rome at an international conference on assistance, followed by a meeting in Kiev this week and next, the publication says. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the pause in support for Kiev was due to the Pentagon's standard review of all military aid that the United States provided not only to Ukraine, but also to other countries. On July 1, US media reported the suspension of deliveries of ammunition and some anti-aircraft missiles from the United States to Ukraine amid the depletion of American stockpiles. On July 2, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed to NBC News the suspension of supplies, noting that the decision was made in order to "put America's interests first." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the less weapons were supplied to Ukraine, the closer the end of the special military operation was.

