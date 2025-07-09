https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/-is-israel-preparing-for-new-cycle-of-tension-with-hezbollah--1122418722.html

Is Israel Preparing For New Cycle Of Tension With Hezbollah?

Is Israel Preparing For New Cycle Of Tension With Hezbollah?

Sputnik International

The Jewish state renewing its war with Hezbollah is “only a question of time” veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.

2025-07-09T14:11+0000

2025-07-09T14:11+0000

2025-07-09T14:11+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

the united nations (un)

elijah j. magnier

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316890_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_093edc52073d0fcc522d652216e63075.jpg

His key points:• Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu sees a window of opportunity to dismantle Hezbollah’s missile/drone capabilities.• Israel CANNOT start the war “without the support and the agreement of the US.”• Bibi “can start ANY WAR as long as the Americans, the Germans and the British are supplying Israel with all the weapons it needs.”• Possible response from Hezbollah? The Lebanon-based militant group’s capability “has been damaged, but NOT DESTROYED.”• “There is NO TRUST in the Americans because they are part of the problem and they're not the solution” as “they are taking the side of Israel.”• Superpowers like Russia and China should work within the UN “to stop the Americans allowing the Israelis to do whatever they want.”• There’s a danger of a Middle East map being changed, “with a complete US hegemony over the oil and traffic between West Asia and the rest of the world.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/over-50-of-americans-believe-israel-has-too-much-influence-on-us-policy---poll-1122350549.html

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, ceasefire talks, truce talks, ceasefire agreement