Is Israel Preparing For New Cycle Of Tension With Hezbollah?
Is Israel Preparing For New Cycle Of Tension With Hezbollah?
The Jewish state renewing its war with Hezbollah is "only a question of time" veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.
His key points:• Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu sees a window of opportunity to dismantle Hezbollah's missile/drone capabilities.• Israel CANNOT start the war "without the support and the agreement of the US."• Bibi "can start ANY WAR as long as the Americans, the Germans and the British are supplying Israel with all the weapons it needs."• Possible response from Hezbollah? The Lebanon-based militant group's capability "has been damaged, but NOT DESTROYED."• "There is NO TRUST in the Americans because they are part of the problem and they're not the solution" as "they are taking the side of Israel."• Superpowers like Russia and China should work within the UN "to stop the Americans allowing the Israelis to do whatever they want."• There's a danger of a Middle East map being changed, "with a complete US hegemony over the oil and traffic between West Asia and the rest of the world."
israel
lebanon
Is Israel Preparing For New Cycle Of Tension With Hezbollah?

14:11 GMT 09.07.2025
The Jewish state renewing its war with Hezbollah is “only a question of time” veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.
His key points:
• Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu sees a window of opportunity to dismantle Hezbollah’s missile/drone capabilities.
• Israel CANNOT start the war “without the support and the agreement of the US.”
• Bibi “can start ANY WAR as long as the Americans, the Germans and the British are supplying Israel with all the weapons it needs.”
• Possible response from Hezbollah? The Lebanon-based militant group’s capability “has been damaged, but NOT DESTROYED.”
• “There is NO TRUST in the Americans because they are part of the problem and they're not the solution” as “they are taking the side of Israel.”
• Superpowers like Russia and China should work within the UN “to stop the Americans allowing the Israelis to do whatever they want.”
• There’s a danger of a Middle East map being changed, “with a complete US hegemony over the oil and traffic between West Asia and the rest of the world.”
Over 50% of Americans Believe Israel Has Too Much Influence on US Policy - Poll
27 June, 15:07 GMT
Americas
Over 50% of Americans Believe Israel Has Too Much Influence on US Policy - Poll
27 June, 15:07 GMT
