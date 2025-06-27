International
Over 50% of Americans Believe Israel Has Too Much Influence on US Policy - Poll
Over 50% of Americans Believe Israel Has Too Much Influence on US Policy - Poll
Sputnik International
More than half of Americans believe Israel wields too much influence on US policy, a survey conducted by US research firm Tyson Group showed on Friday.
Specifically, 54% of respondents said that Israel's influence is excessive, while 27% disagreed with this position, according to the survey. Among Democrats, 62% agreed with the position, compared to 43% of Republicans and 44% of senior Americans aged 65 and over. The majority of Americans, 54%, also believe recent US airstrikes significantly set back the development of Iran's nuclear program, including 19% who state that it was "completely obliterated," the survey showed. Meanwhile, 75% of respondents are concerned that the conflict could escalate into a larger war, while 67% believe that the US could launch new military action against Iran, according to the survey. The survey was conducted from June 25-26 among 1,027 US adults, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
Over 50% of Americans Believe Israel Has Too Much Influence on US Policy - Poll

15:07 GMT 27.06.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of Americans believe Israel wields too much influence on US policy, a survey conducted by US research firm Tyson Group showed on Friday.
Specifically, 54% of respondents said that Israel's influence is excessive, while 27% disagreed with this position, according to the survey.
Among Democrats, 62% agreed with the position, compared to 43% of Republicans and 44% of senior Americans aged 65 and over.
The majority of Americans, 54%, also believe recent US airstrikes significantly set back the development of Iran's nuclear program, including 19% who state that it was "completely obliterated," the survey showed.
Meanwhile, 75% of respondents are concerned that the conflict could escalate into a larger war, while 67% believe that the US could launch new military action against Iran, according to the survey.
The survey was conducted from June 25-26 among 1,027 US adults, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
