Over 50% of Americans Believe Israel Has Too Much Influence on US Policy - Poll

More than half of Americans believe Israel wields too much influence on US policy, a survey conducted by US research firm Tyson Group showed on Friday.

Specifically, 54% of respondents said that Israel's influence is excessive, while 27% disagreed with this position, according to the survey. Among Democrats, 62% agreed with the position, compared to 43% of Republicans and 44% of senior Americans aged 65 and over. The majority of Americans, 54%, also believe recent US airstrikes significantly set back the development of Iran's nuclear program, including 19% who state that it was "completely obliterated," the survey showed. Meanwhile, 75% of respondents are concerned that the conflict could escalate into a larger war, while 67% believe that the US could launch new military action against Iran, according to the survey. The survey was conducted from June 25-26 among 1,027 US adults, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

