Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Five-Year-Old Boy Injured in Ukraine UAV Strike on Kursk Beach Dies of Wounds
A five-year-old boy who was injured in Ukraine's drone attack on Kursk beach died during transportation to Moscow, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Khinshtein said that three people have died and another six have been injured in the Ukrainian armed forces attack on Russia's Kursk city beach.
KURSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A five-year-old boy who was injured in Ukraine's drone attack on Kursk beach died during transportation to Moscow, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Khinshtein said that three people have died and another six have been injured in the Ukrainian armed forces attack on Russia's Kursk city beach.
"To my deep sorrow, a five-year-old boy who was injured on a beach in Kursk the day before died during transportation to Moscow. The doctors did everything to save him, but the injuries turned out to be too severe — the child had more than 30% of body burns — this is extremely, extremely too much for a small person!" Khinshtein said on Telegram.
