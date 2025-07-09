https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/five-year-old-boy-injured-in-ukraine-uav-strike-on-kursk-beach-dies-of-wounds-1122418911.html
Five-Year-Old Boy Injured in Ukraine UAV Strike on Kursk Beach Dies of Wounds
Five-Year-Old Boy Injured in Ukraine UAV Strike on Kursk Beach Dies of Wounds
Sputnik International
A five-year-old boy who was injured in Ukraine's drone attack on Kursk beach died during transportation to Moscow, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Khinshtein said that three people have died and another six have been injured in the Ukrainian armed forces attack on Russia's Kursk city beach.
KURSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A five-year-old boy who was injured in Ukraine's drone attack on Kursk beach died during transportation to Moscow, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Khinshtein said that three people have died and another six have been injured in the Ukrainian armed forces attack on Russia's Kursk city beach.
"To my deep sorrow, a five-year-old boy who was injured on a beach in Kursk the day before died during transportation to Moscow. The doctors did everything to save him, but the injuries turned out to be too severe — the child had more than 30% of body burns — this is extremely, extremely too much for a small person!" Khinshtein said on Telegram.