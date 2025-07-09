https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/three-victims-of-ukraines-attack-on-kursk-seriously-injured---acting-governor-1122416482.html
Three Victims of Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Seriously Injured - Acting Governor
Three Victims of Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Seriously Injured - Acting Governor
Sputnik International
Three of those injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a beach in the Russian city of Kursk, remain in a serious condition after they were hospitalized and operated on, Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
2025-07-09T06:58+0000
2025-07-09T06:58+0000
2025-07-09T06:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
alexander khinshtein
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0f/1121873598_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_292ace100ad295ae8d8740039b2d1242.jpg
Khinshtein said that a 5-year-old child had tried to shield his mother during the attack.The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Gorodskoy beach in Kursk on Tuesday, killing three people. The number of those injured stands at 10, up from the seven reported late on Tuesday, a source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti on Wednesday morning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/russian-air-defense-systems-down-174-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1122199095.html
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0f/1121873598_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29f5cfbad6d51d38ad23306611029c9d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special militaty operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine hostilities, ukraine drone attacks
russia's special militaty operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine hostilities, ukraine drone attacks
Three Victims of Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Seriously Injured - Acting Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Three of those injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a beach in the Russian city of Kursk, remain in a serious condition after they were hospitalized and operated on, Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
"Six of those injured in the Ukrainian attack on Kursk were taken to the Kursk Regional Hospital... The examination revealed the condition of three of the injured, including a child, to be serious. The patients underwent surgeries, which were all successful," Khinshtein said on Telegram.
Khinshtein said that a 5-year-old child had tried to shield his mother during the attack.
"He has severe burns and is currently in intensive care. We will transfer the child and his mother to [a hospital in] Moscow," the governor said.
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Gorodskoy beach in Kursk on Tuesday, killing three people. The number of those injured stands at 10, up from the seven reported late on Tuesday, a source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti on Wednesday morning.