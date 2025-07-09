https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/three-victims-of-ukraines-attack-on-kursk-seriously-injured---acting-governor-1122416482.html

Three Victims of Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Seriously Injured - Acting Governor

Three Victims of Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Seriously Injured - Acting Governor

Sputnik International

Three of those injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a beach in the Russian city of Kursk, remain in a serious condition after they were hospitalized and operated on, Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.

2025-07-09T06:58+0000

2025-07-09T06:58+0000

2025-07-09T06:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

alexander khinshtein

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0f/1121873598_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_292ace100ad295ae8d8740039b2d1242.jpg

Khinshtein said that a 5-year-old child had tried to shield his mother during the attack.The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Gorodskoy beach in Kursk on Tuesday, killing three people. The number of those injured stands at 10, up from the seven reported late on Tuesday, a source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti on Wednesday morning.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/russian-air-defense-systems-down-174-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1122199095.html

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special militaty operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine hostilities, ukraine drone attacks