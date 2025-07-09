International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/three-victims-of-ukraines-attack-on-kursk-seriously-injured---acting-governor-1122416482.html
Three Victims of Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Seriously Injured - Acting Governor
Three Victims of Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Seriously Injured - Acting Governor
Sputnik International
Three of those injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a beach in the Russian city of Kursk, remain in a serious condition after they were hospitalized and operated on, Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
2025-07-09T06:58+0000
2025-07-09T06:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
alexander khinshtein
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0f/1121873598_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_292ace100ad295ae8d8740039b2d1242.jpg
Khinshtein said that a 5-year-old child had tried to shield his mother during the attack.The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Gorodskoy beach in Kursk on Tuesday, killing three people. The number of those injured stands at 10, up from the seven reported late on Tuesday, a source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti on Wednesday morning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/russian-air-defense-systems-down-174-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1122199095.html
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0f/1121873598_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29f5cfbad6d51d38ad23306611029c9d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special militaty operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine hostilities, ukraine drone attacks
russia's special militaty operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine hostilities, ukraine drone attacks

Three Victims of Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Seriously Injured - Acting Governor

06:58 GMT 09.07.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankDrone attack on Russia’s Kursk region
Drone attack on Russia’s Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Three of those injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a beach in the Russian city of Kursk, remain in a serious condition after they were hospitalized and operated on, Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Wednesday.
"Six of those injured in the Ukrainian attack on Kursk were taken to the Kursk Regional Hospital... The examination revealed the condition of three of the injured, including a child, to be serious. The patients underwent surgeries, which were all successful," Khinshtein said on Telegram.
Khinshtein said that a 5-year-old child had tried to shield his mother during the attack.
Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defense unit fire the ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun at an air target in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Systems Down 174 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
6 June, 05:59 GMT
"He has severe burns and is currently in intensive care. We will transfer the child and his mother to [a hospital in] Moscow," the governor said.
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Gorodskoy beach in Kursk on Tuesday, killing three people. The number of those injured stands at 10, up from the seven reported late on Tuesday, a source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti on Wednesday morning.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала