https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/irans-nuclear-program-impossible-to-end-by-military-means--iaea-chief-1122418181.html

Iran’s Nuclear Program Impossible to End by Military Means – IAEA Chief

Iran’s Nuclear Program Impossible to End by Military Means – IAEA Chief

Sputnik International

It is impossible to end Iran’s nuclear program by military means, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview with the Polish newspaper out on Wednesday.

2025-07-09T11:54+0000

2025-07-09T11:54+0000

2025-07-09T11:54+0000

world

iran

donald trump

israel

tehran

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

the united nations (un)

iran's nuclear program

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg

Grossi described Iran as a big country with a sizable economy, and a significant industrial potential and technical capabilities. None of these factors can be canceled by military means. The IAEA chief noted that the international community would consequently never resolve the nuclear issue through force. The one and only solution is an agreement that will cover all key issues but, above all, will include a very strict verification system, the IAEA head said. Referring to a damning report on Iran published by the UN atomic agency before the Israeli attack in June, IAEA accused Iran of not reporting numerous nuclear-related activities. Grossi stressed that the agency emphasized the absence of credible evidence proving Iran already possessed nuclear weapons. The data in the report, he noted, was sensitive as it indicated some bomb-making capability, but this did not equate to such capability being realized. Grossi also said the nuclear watchdog believed that Iran had not made steps necessary to build a nuclear weapon. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/1122375444.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran nuclear program, iran nukes, iran jcpoa, iran nuclear strategy, nuclear middle east