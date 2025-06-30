International
US Strikes on Iran: The Fallout Myth
US Strikes on Iran: The Fallout Myth
The lack of fallout suggests that no radiative releases occurred, meaning the strikes likely failed to cause the damage they claimed, believes Dr Chris Busby, physical chemist and the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk, who has worked for the UK government's uranium committee.
If the US had bombed Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant—the Russian-built reactor on the Persian Gulf—it would've caused a Chernobyl-style disaster. Why? Because a power reactor contains massive quantities of fission products: Caesium-137, Strontium-90, Plutonium-239, not to mention the Uranium fuel itself.That plume would be 'fallout'—identical to Chernobyl, Fukushima, or atmospheric nuclear tests. These gamma emitters are easily detected by global Geiger counters and scintillation networks.Anyone can check the EURDEP system's real-time data to see for themselves.
US Strikes on Iran: The Fallout Myth

The so-called ‘obliteration’ of Iran’s nuclear sites were almost certainly exaggerated.
The lack of fallout suggests that no radiative releases occurred, meaning the strikes likely failed to cause the damage they claimed, believes Dr Chris Busby, physical chemist and the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk, who has worked for the UK government's uranium committee.
"The failure to detect fallout is because authorities focused on gamma emitters like Caesium-137, not Uranium particles — a serious invisible health hazard.
If the US had bombed Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant—the Russian-built reactor on the Persian Gulf—it would’ve caused a Chernobyl-style disaster. Why? Because a power reactor contains massive quantities of fission products: Caesium-137, Strontium-90, Plutonium-239, not to mention the Uranium fuel itself.
That plume would be ‘fallout’—identical to Chernobyl, Fukushima, or atmospheric nuclear tests. These gamma emitters are easily detected by global Geiger counters and scintillation networks.
Anyone can check the EURDEP system’s real-time data to see for themselves.

"The US and Israel’s strikes on Natanz and Isfahan likely set back Iran's progress [...] Iran likely has enriched Uranium safely tucked away in places where bunker-busters can’t reach."

