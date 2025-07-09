International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/israel-attacks-over-100-military-targets-in-gaza-in-24-hours-1122417368.html
Israel Attacks Over 100 Military Targets in Gaza in 24 hours
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it had struck more than 100 military targets throughout the Gaza Strip in 24 hours, including weapons storage facilities and underground tunnels.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116500566_0:101:3072:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_c33d3b1253fe08612b49b891f200c6a7.jpg
"Over the past day, in cooperation with ground troops, the IAF [Israeli air force] struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, bobby-trapped structures, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile launch posts, underground tunnels, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure sites," the IDF said in a statement. In the north of the enclave, Israeli troops located and dismantled a cache of explosive devices and landmines hidden in a civilian structure, the statement said. They also eliminated a group of Palestinian fighters, dismantled their military structures and attacked a Hamas weapons facility. The armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas broke out on October 7, 2023, and has been interrupted by multiple brief truces. It claimed the lives of more than 57,500 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and has spread to Lebanon and Yemen.
Israel Attacks Over 100 Military Targets in Gaza in 24 hours

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it had struck more than 100 military targets throughout the Gaza Strip in 24 hours, including weapons storage facilities and underground tunnels.
"Over the past day, in cooperation with ground troops, the IAF [Israeli air force] struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, bobby-trapped structures, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile launch posts, underground tunnels, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure sites," the IDF said in a statement.
In the north of the enclave, Israeli troops located and dismantled a cache of explosive devices and landmines hidden in a civilian structure, the statement said. They also eliminated a group of Palestinian fighters, dismantled their military structures and attacked a Hamas weapons facility.
The armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas broke out on October 7, 2023, and has been interrupted by multiple brief truces. It claimed the lives of more than 57,500 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and has spread to Lebanon and Yemen.
