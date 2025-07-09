https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/israel-attacks-over-100-military-targets-in-gaza-in-24-hours-1122417368.html
Israel Attacks Over 100 Military Targets in Gaza in 24 hours
Israel Attacks Over 100 Military Targets in Gaza in 24 hours
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it had struck more than 100 military targets throughout the Gaza Strip in 24 hours, including weapons storage facilities and underground tunnels.
2025-07-09T09:48+0000
2025-07-09T09:48+0000
2025-07-09T09:48+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
israeli air force (iaf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116500566_0:101:3072:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_c33d3b1253fe08612b49b891f200c6a7.jpg
"Over the past day, in cooperation with ground troops, the IAF [Israeli air force] struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, bobby-trapped structures, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile launch posts, underground tunnels, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure sites," the IDF said in a statement. In the north of the enclave, Israeli troops located and dismantled a cache of explosive devices and landmines hidden in a civilian structure, the statement said. They also eliminated a group of Palestinian fighters, dismantled their military structures and attacked a Hamas weapons facility. The armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas broke out on October 7, 2023, and has been interrupted by multiple brief truces. It claimed the lives of more than 57,500 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and has spread to Lebanon and Yemen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/israel-hamas-reach-consensus-on-humanitarian-aid-supplies-to-gaza-strip---reports-1122416320.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116500566_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8bb90ec7020823eb13b0a10120e374a0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the israel defense forces (idf) on wednesday said it had struck more than 100 military targets throughout the gaza strip in 24 hours, including weapons storage facilities and underground tunnels.
the israel defense forces (idf) on wednesday said it had struck more than 100 military targets throughout the gaza strip in 24 hours, including weapons storage facilities and underground tunnels.
Israel Attacks Over 100 Military Targets in Gaza in 24 hours
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it had struck more than 100 military targets throughout the Gaza Strip in 24 hours, including weapons storage facilities and underground tunnels.
"Over the past day, in cooperation with ground troops, the IAF [Israeli air force] struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, bobby-trapped structures, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile launch posts, underground tunnels, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure sites," the IDF said in a statement.
In the north of the enclave, Israeli troops located and dismantled a cache of explosive devices and landmines hidden in a civilian structure, the statement said. They also eliminated a group of Palestinian fighters, dismantled their military structures and attacked a Hamas weapons facility.
The armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas broke out on October 7, 2023, and has been interrupted by multiple brief truces. It claimed the lives of more than 57,500 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and has spread to Lebanon and Yemen.