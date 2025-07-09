https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/israel-hamas-reach-consensus-on-humanitarian-aid-supplies-to-gaza-strip---reports-1122416320.html

Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas have reached a consensus on humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip during the indirect talks in Doha, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing its sources.

The sources added that the parties are currently discussing the possible redeployment of the Israeli troops. Last week, Hamas confirmed its positive response to the proposal for a new ceasefire agreement with Israel and its readiness to start negotiations. On Saturday, the Ynet news portal reported, citing a senior Israeli source, that Israeli authorities decided to send a delegation to Qatar for indirect talks on a ceasefire deal with Hamas. On June 30, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo, along with other mediators, was trying to broker a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of a number of Israeli hostages. US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday that Israel had agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60-day ceasefire. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from Gaza. After that, militants of Hamas penetrated the border areas, opening fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched strikes and later a ground operation in Gaza. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 57,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and spread to Lebanon and Yemen.

