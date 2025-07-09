https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/russia-is-monitoring-us-actions-in-framework-of-trade-policy-including-possible-tariffs-1122417531.html

Russia Is Monitoring US Actions in Framework of Trade Policy, Including Possible Tariffs

Russia Is Monitoring US Actions in Framework of Trade Policy, Including Possible Tariffs

Sputnik International

Moscow is closely monitoring the actions of the United States in the context of trade policy, including the possible introduction of tariffs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2025-07-09T10:23+0000

2025-07-09T10:23+0000

2025-07-09T10:23+0000

world

trump tariffs

donald trump

trade war

us-china trade war

maria zakharova

russia

russian foreign ministry

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/09/1122417839_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_64bf39771b687f4032b97492c081928f.jpg

US policy of imposing unilateral tariffs grossly violates rules of free trade and carries risks for the global economy, Zakharova added.On Arms Supply to UkraineThe supply of weapons to Ukraine by the United States leads to a prolongation of hostilities and increases the risk of an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict and the proliferation of uncontrolled weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/us-announces-sweeping-tariffs-on-14-nations-1122414654.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/battlefield-advantage-us-arms-shortages-give-putin-chance-to-talk-to-us-from-position-of-strength-1122396405.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trade war us, trump tariffs, trade warfare, weaponizing trade