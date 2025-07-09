https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/russia-is-monitoring-us-actions-in-framework-of-trade-policy-including-possible-tariffs-1122417531.html
Russia Is Monitoring US Actions in Framework of Trade Policy, Including Possible Tariffs
Russia Is Monitoring US Actions in Framework of Trade Policy, Including Possible Tariffs
Sputnik International
Moscow is closely monitoring the actions of the United States in the context of trade policy, including the possible introduction of tariffs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
US policy of imposing unilateral tariffs grossly violates rules of free trade and carries risks for the global economy, Zakharova added.On Arms Supply to UkraineThe supply of weapons to Ukraine by the United States leads to a prolongation of hostilities and increases the risk of an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict and the proliferation of uncontrolled weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is closely monitoring the actions of the United States in the context of trade policy, including the possible introduction of tariffs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We are closely monitoring the actions of the United States in the context of their trade policy, including the introduction of new tariffs against a number of countries, in particular, our BRICS partners," Zakharova said at a briefing.
US policy of imposing unilateral tariffs grossly violates rules of free trade and carries risks for the global economy, Zakharova added.
On Arms Supply to Ukraine
The supply of weapons to Ukraine by the United States leads to a prolongation of hostilities and increases the risk of an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict and the proliferation of uncontrolled weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We have repeatedly said that the supply of weapons to the terrorist regime of Zelenskyy leads to a prolongation of hostilities, literally to the destruction of Ukraine and Ukrainians. And also increases the risk of an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict, the proliferation of uncontrolled weapons and their falling into the hands of, including international terrorists, and in general does not contribute to the search for ways to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine," Zakharova said at a briefing.