Russian Forces Take Control of Tolstoy Settlement in DPR

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Tolstoy in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As a result of active and decisive actions by units of the Vostok military group, the settlement of Tolstoy in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry's said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. The Zapad group of Russian forces has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers and the Vostok group of Russian forces has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike overnight, including with the Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles, on the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, with all targets hit, the ministry said, noting that Russian air defense systems have downed 226 drones.

