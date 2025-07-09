Russian Troops Moving Forward, Creating Buffer Zone to Ensure Security - Kremlin
09:38 GMT 09.07.2025 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 09.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankServicemen of Special Forces of the National Guard troops pass qualification tests to earn the maroon beret
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev/
Subscribe
On May 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Armed Forces were in the process of establishing a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine.
Russian troops are moving forward in the area of a special military operation and creating a buffer zone to ensure security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"You know that our troops are moving forward, they are creating appropriate buffer zones to ensure the security of our regions. This work of the military continues," Peskov told reporters.
Other statements by Peskov:
▪️ The complexity of the situation in Ukraine prevents the problem from being solved diplomatically immediately
▪️ Moscow expects that the third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will take place, and the dialogue will continue
▪️ Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are in Kiev's interest, as the situation on the ground is changing daily to the disadvantage of the Ukrainians
▪️ The complexity of the situation in Ukraine prevents the problem from being solved diplomatically immediately
▪️ Russia does not intend to comply with the European Court of Human Rights' decisions regarding Ukraine and the Netherlands' complaints about Moscow's actions, considering them null and void
▪️On the alleged threats by Trump to "bomb" Moscow and Beijing: The Kremlin is unaware if this is a fake or not, as such discussions did not take place during that period when Trump was not yet president
▪️ There are no disagreements between Washington and Moscow; there is a desire to resolve the situation in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means
▪️ The complexity of the situation in Ukraine prevents the problem from being solved diplomatically immediately
▪️ Moscow expects that the third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will take place, and the dialogue will continue
▪️ Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are in Kiev's interest, as the situation on the ground is changing daily to the disadvantage of the Ukrainians
▪️ The complexity of the situation in Ukraine prevents the problem from being solved diplomatically immediately
▪️ Russia does not intend to comply with the European Court of Human Rights' decisions regarding Ukraine and the Netherlands' complaints about Moscow's actions, considering them null and void
▪️On the alleged threats by Trump to "bomb" Moscow and Beijing: The Kremlin is unaware if this is a fake or not, as such discussions did not take place during that period when Trump was not yet president
▪️ There are no disagreements between Washington and Moscow; there is a desire to resolve the situation in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means