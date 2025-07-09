https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/russian-troops-moving-forward-creating-buffer-zone-to-ensure-security---kremlin-1122417051.html

Russian Troops Moving Forward, Creating Buffer Zone to Ensure Security - Kremlin

Russian Troops Moving Forward, Creating Buffer Zone to Ensure Security - Kremlin

Russian troops are moving forward in the area of a special military operation and creating a buffer zone to ensure security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Russian troops are moving forward in the area of a special military operation and creating a buffer zone to ensure security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Other statements by Peskov: ▪️ The complexity of the situation in Ukraine prevents the problem from being solved diplomatically immediately ▪️ Moscow expects that the third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will take place, and the dialogue will continue ▪️ Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are in Kiev's interest, as the situation on the ground is changing daily to the disadvantage of the Ukrainians ▪️ The complexity of the situation in Ukraine prevents the problem from being solved diplomatically immediately ▪️ Russia does not intend to comply with the European Court of Human Rights' decisions regarding Ukraine and the Netherlands' complaints about Moscow's actions, considering them null and void ▪️On the alleged threats by Trump to "bomb" Moscow and Beijing: The Kremlin is unaware if this is a fake or not, as such discussions did not take place during that period when Trump was not yet president ▪️ There are no disagreements between Washington and Moscow; there is a desire to resolve the situation in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means

