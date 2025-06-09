https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/russia-pushes-into-dnepropetrovsk-region-to-build-buffer-zone--kremlin-1122217431.html

The offensive of the Russian armed forces in the Dnepropetrovsk region is an effort to create a buffer zone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the Tsentr Battlegroup had eliminated up to 530 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, reaching the western border of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and continuing to advance its offensive. On May 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Armed Forces were in the process of establishing a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine. Russia believes that continued military aid for Ukraine hinders the peace process and makes NATO countries party to the conflict. For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and other countries.In other comments, Ukraine's explanations regarding the failed exchange of prisoners of war and the return of the bodies of dead soldiers over the weekend, running against the agreements made in Istanbul between the two parties, can hardly be considered plausible, the Kremlin spokesman added. Nonetheless, Russia will continue to talk to Ukraine despite significant changes in its vision of the essence of the Kiev regime, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.Moscow is ready to fulfill the agreements on returning bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to Ukraine, the official said, suggesting waiting and seeing how the situation with Ukraine's position on receiving the bodies will develop this week.When asked about resorting to the help of international organizations to send the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers back to Ukraine, Peskov said that there are not yet any talks.There may be talk of a new round of negotiations with Ukraine, but there is no precise understanding at the moment, he clarified.Russian Navy's New Development Strategy Meets Modern Realities - KremlinIn other matters, he stressed that the purpose of the approved strategy for the development of the Russian Navy is to ensure that the development process meets modern realities.Earlier in the day, Putin approved a new strategy for the development of the Russian Navy until 2050, the first such document in the country's modern history.The Russian Navy must keep up with the times as the nature of warfare changes, he said.NATO Not Tool for Stability or Security on Continent - KremlinNATO is not an instrument for maintaining stability and security on the continent, rather the alliance was created for confrontation, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.NATO has now dropped all its masks, demonstrating its essence as an instrument of aggression and confrontation, the official said.When asked if Russia will deploy its missiles in the world's most security-vulnerable regions after the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles ends, he said that Russia will have to respond to NATO's aggressive actions.Commenting on the proposal to increase NATO defense spending, the spokesman said that Europeans will spend money on stopping the ephemeral threat allegedly emanating from Russia.

