Trump Has No Idea Who Authorized Pause on Military Aid to Ukraine
US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he does not know who authorized the pause in certain military deliveries to Ukraine.
On June 30, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed to the media that the Pentagon had paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that the US's stock was running low. On July 7, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the halt in the delivery of specific munitions to Kiev was a result of a routine review of all military support provided by the United States globally, not solely focused on Ukraine. Additionally, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Trump was allegedly taken by surprise and privately expressed frustration with the Pentagon's decision to suspend some shipments of essential security aid to Ukraine. Moreover, a source familiar with the situation described Trump as being caught "flat-footed" by the announcement to pause supplies to Kiev, the report said. At the same time, Trump announced on Monday his intention to supply Kiev with "some more weapons," but he did not clarify the specific types of military aid his administration plans to send or whether Patriot missiles would be included. Axios reported earlier on Tuesday that Trump had promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine and provide assistance in finding other means of military supplies.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he does not know who authorized the pause in certain military deliveries to Ukraine.
On June 30, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed to the media that the Pentagon had paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that the US's stock was running low. On July 7, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the halt in the delivery of specific munitions to Kiev was a result of a routine review of all military support provided by the United States globally, not solely focused on Ukraine.
"I don’t know. Why don’t you tell me?" Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting when asked who authorized the pause.
Additionally, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Trump was allegedly taken by surprise and privately expressed frustration with the Pentagon's decision to suspend some shipments of essential security aid to Ukraine.
Moreover, a source familiar with the situation described Trump as being caught "flat-footed" by the announcement to pause supplies to Kiev, the report said.
At the same time, Trump announced on Monday his intention to supply Kiev with "some more weapons," but he did not clarify the specific types of military aid his administration plans to send or whether Patriot missiles would be included.
Axios reported earlier on Tuesday that Trump had promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine and provide assistance in finding other means of military supplies.