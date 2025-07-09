https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/us-spends-over-16bln-in-ukraine-aid-to-boost-domestic-shell-production---document-1122416605.html

The United States has directed over $1.6 billion in Ukraine aid funding toward expanding the US military’s industrial base, benefiting domestic arms manufacturers and boosting homegrown shell production, a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of the US Army’s latest budget for fiscal year 2026 showed.

The 155mm artillery shells have been crucial for Ukraine as they are a standard NATO caliber widely used in howitzer systems provided through US military assistance. Ukrainian forces have repeatedly faced a "shell hunger" on the front lines, at times resorting to rationing rounds. This persistent shortage underscores why large-scale US domestic production expansion has become a convenient necessity for Washington. Although the $1.6 billion was initially disbursed in fiscal year 2024, its diversion for domestic purposes was first revealed in the US Army’s fiscal year 2026 budget report. According to the budget report, a significant portion of this funding, totaling over $623 million, is allocated to the design and construction of a new Trinitrotoluene (TNT) Production Facility. This facility is designed to produce five million pounds of TNT annually, a critical explosive fill for 155mm artillery shells. The facility aims to reduce reliance on "risky" foreign suppliers and secure uninterrupted domestic production as US stockpiles continue to be drawn down for Ukraine. Another substantial sum, $600 million, has flown into the Holston Army Ammunition Plant for the expansion of Insensitive Munitions Explosives (IMX) 104 production. While IMX 104 is an insensitive explosive designed for greater stability, it serves as a direct replacement for legacy explosives in various munition systems, including next generation 155mm ammunition. This massive expansion, targeting an annual production capacity of 13 million pounds of IMX 104, further solidifies the domestic supply of critical energetic materials, directly bolstering US military readiness rather than exclusively addressing immediate Ukrainian needs. Directly supporting 155mm shell production, $80 million has been channeled to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant for expanding its capacity in artillery metal parts. This includes design, building modifications, equipment moves, and the procurement and installation of new equipment for improved automation. As a key producer of 155mm artillery projectiles, these upgrades will enhance material handling and inspection, ultimately increasing output of these essential shells. Complementing this, $21 million has been earmarked for General Dynamics' (GD) commercial facilities near the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant to expand their 155mm artillery metal parts production by installing an additional forging press, further accelerating the output of critical munitions. The funding also supports critical upstream components of the US munitions supply chain. The Radford Army Ammunition Plant received $93.8 million to modernize its solvent propellant facility, which produces key propellants like M6 and M31A2 for artillery systems. The upgrades are explicitly aimed at rapidly replenishing 155mm stocks for US forces. Additionally, $100 million has been allocated to the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant for the production of the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) 6.8mm ammunition round, a completely new small caliber ammunition program for US soldiers. Another $72 million at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant supports the construction of a new Automated Contaminated Waste Plant, a facility described as essential for decontaminating production equipment at the plant. Finally, $14 million was directed to the Goex facility at Camp Minden, Louisiana, for the modernization and sustainment to ensure the consistent supply of specific grades of black powder to the US government. These investments, while funded through the "Ukraine aid," serve to fundamentally enhance US domestic defense capabilities, regardless of the evolving situation in Ukraine.The Kremlin repeatedly stressed that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West did not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and would have a detrimental effect with no chance to effect the ultimate outcome of the conflict.

