Court in Moldova Extends House Arrest of Gagauzia Head Gutsul for 30 Days

A court in Moldova extended on Thursday the house arrest of the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, for 30 days, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2025-07-10T15:48+0000

2025-07-10T15:48+0000

2025-07-10T15:48+0000

moldova

gagauzia

maia sandu

The prosecutors requested an extension of Gutsul's house arrest, which expires on July 13.

