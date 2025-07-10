https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/court-in-moldova-extends-house-arrest-of-gagauzia-head-gutsul-for-30-days-1122424978.html
Court in Moldova Extends House Arrest of Gagauzia Head Gutsul for 30 Days
A court in Moldova extended on Thursday the house arrest of the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, for 30 days, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
moldova
gagauzia
maia sandu
The prosecutors requested an extension of Gutsul's house arrest, which expires on July 13.
"The decision was made at the request of the prosecutor's office, taking into account the course of investigative actions, the house arrest is extended for 30 days," the judge announced the decision.