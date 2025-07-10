International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/court-in-moldova-extends-house-arrest-of-gagauzia-head-gutsul-for-30-days-1122424978.html
Court in Moldova Extends House Arrest of Gagauzia Head Gutsul for 30 Days
Court in Moldova Extends House Arrest of Gagauzia Head Gutsul for 30 Days
Sputnik International
A court in Moldova extended on Thursday the house arrest of the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, for 30 days, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2025-07-10T15:48+0000
2025-07-10T15:48+0000
world
moldova
gagauzia
maia sandu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117072087_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_124354222aad0cdcffd039324028c520.jpg
The prosecutors requested an extension of Gutsul's house arrest, which expires on July 13.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/sandus-pro-western-regime-forces-students-to-deny-moldovan-identity--1121976518.html
moldova
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117072087_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d71041f911df1b53972039770ad80eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sandu regime, sandy tyranny, gutsul arest
sandu regime, sandy tyranny, gutsul arest

Court in Moldova Extends House Arrest of Gagauzia Head Gutsul for 30 Days

15:48 GMT 10.07.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko / Go to the mediabankGovernor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Yevgenia Gutsul
Governor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Yevgenia Gutsul - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - A court in Moldova extended on Thursday the house arrest of the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, for 30 days, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The prosecutors requested an extension of Gutsul's house arrest, which expires on July 13.
"The decision was made at the request of the prosecutor's office, taking into account the course of investigative actions, the house arrest is extended for 30 days," the judge announced the decision.
A participant in an opposition rally in Chisinau wrapped in Moldova's national banner - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2025
World
Sandu’s Pro-Western Regime Forces Students to Deny Moldovan Identity
4 May, 06:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала