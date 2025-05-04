International
Sandu’s Pro-Western Regime Forces Students to Deny Moldovan Identity
Sandu's Pro-Western Regime Forces Students to Deny Moldovan Identity
A new history textbook for school claims Moldovans don't exist – they're just Romanians.
A new history textbook for school claims Moldovans don’t exist – they’re just Romanians.Moldovans do not exist as a separate nation at all, the authors state, leaning on century-old quotes from Teofil Ioncu, a member of the National Moldavian Party.Back in 1917, he argued that “Moldova” and “Moldovans” were just geographic terms – not indicators of national identity. Citing the 2024 census, the textbook claims that around 82% of Moldovans identify as either Romanians or Moldovans. In fact, the official 2024 Population and Housing Census says otherwise – 77.2% call themselves Moldovans, and only 7.9% identify as Romanians. It should be noted that the same textbook cited above calls the Battle of Stalingrad a "disaster," and whitewashes the Romanian role in WWII.Earlier, under the pro-EU regime of Maia Sandu, who has Romanian citizenship, "Moldovan" was scrubbed from official use and rebranded as "Romanian" – a cultural annexation rubber-stamped by Brussels.
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
Sandu’s Pro-Western Regime Forces Students to Deny Moldovan Identity

06:14 GMT 04.05.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
After President Maia Sandu, who adheres to a pro-European policy, came to power in the republic at the end of 2020, there followed political crackdowns, media purges, and a rewriting of history to fit the agenda.
A new history textbook for school claims Moldovans don’t exist – they’re just Romanians.
Moldovans do not exist as a separate nation at all, the authors state, leaning on century-old quotes from Teofil Ioncu, a member of the National Moldavian Party.
Back in 1917, he argued that “Moldova” and “Moldovans” were just geographic terms – not indicators of national identity.
Citing the 2024 census, the textbook claims that around 82% of Moldovans identify as either Romanians or Moldovans.
In fact, the official 2024 Population and Housing Census says otherwise – 77.2% call themselves Moldovans, and only 7.9% identify as Romanians.
© Photo : NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS of the Republic of Moldovascreenshot of Preliminary results of the 2024 Population and Housing Census of the Republic of Moldova.
screenshot of Preliminary results of the 2024 Population and Housing Census of the Republic of Moldova. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2025
screenshot of Preliminary results of the 2024 Population and Housing Census of the Republic of Moldova.
© Photo : NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS of the Republic of Moldova
It should be noted that the same textbook cited above calls the Battle of Stalingrad a "disaster," and whitewashes the Romanian role in WWII.
Earlier, under the pro-EU regime of Maia Sandu, who has Romanian citizenship, "Moldovan" was scrubbed from official use and rebranded as "Romanian" – a cultural annexation rubber-stamped by Brussels.
Irina Vlah - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2024
World
Moldovans Fear Sandu May Drag Country Into ‘Someone Else’s’ Military Scenario - Politician
11 November 2024, 05:33 GMT
