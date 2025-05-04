https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/sandus-pro-western-regime-forces-students-to-deny-moldovan-identity--1121976518.html
Sandu’s Pro-Western Regime Forces Students to Deny Moldovan Identity
Sandu's Pro-Western Regime Forces Students to Deny Moldovan Identity
A new history textbook for school claims Moldovans don’t exist – they’re just Romanians.
A new history textbook for school claims Moldovans don't exist – they're just Romanians.Moldovans do not exist as a separate nation at all, the authors state, leaning on century-old quotes from Teofil Ioncu, a member of the National Moldavian Party.Back in 1917, he argued that "Moldova" and "Moldovans" were just geographic terms – not indicators of national identity. Citing the 2024 census, the textbook claims that around 82% of Moldovans identify as either Romanians or Moldovans. In fact, the official 2024 Population and Housing Census says otherwise – 77.2% call themselves Moldovans, and only 7.9% identify as Romanians. It should be noted that the same textbook cited above calls the Battle of Stalingrad a "disaster," and whitewashes the Romanian role in WWII.Earlier, under the pro-EU regime of Maia Sandu, who has Romanian citizenship, "Moldovan" was scrubbed from official use and rebranded as "Romanian" – a cultural annexation rubber-stamped by Brussels.
After President Maia Sandu, who adheres to a pro-European policy, came to power in the republic at the end of 2020, there followed political crackdowns, media purges, and a rewriting of history to fit the agenda.
A new history textbook for school claims Moldovans don’t exist – they’re just Romanians.
Moldovans
do not exist as a separate nation at all, the authors state, leaning on century-old quotes from Teofil Ioncu, a member of the National Moldavian Party.
Back in 1917, he argued that “Moldova” and “Moldovans” were just geographic terms – not indicators of national identity.
Citing the 2024 census, the textbook claims that around 82% of Moldovans identify as either Romanians or Moldovans.
In fact, the official 2024 Population and Housing Census says otherwise – 77.2% call themselves Moldovans, and only 7.9% identify as Romanians.
It should be noted that the same textbook cited above calls the Battle of Stalingrad a "disaster," and whitewashes the Romanian role in WWII.
Earlier, under the pro-EU regime of Maia Sandu,
who has Romanian citizenship, "Moldovan" was scrubbed from official use and rebranded as "Romanian" – a cultural annexation rubber-stamped by Brussels.
