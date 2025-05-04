https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/sandus-pro-western-regime-forces-students-to-deny-moldovan-identity--1121976518.html

Sandu’s Pro-Western Regime Forces Students to Deny Moldovan Identity

Sandu’s Pro-Western Regime Forces Students to Deny Moldovan Identity

Sputnik International

A new history textbook for school claims Moldovans don’t exist – they’re just Romanians.

2025-05-04T06:14+0000

2025-05-04T06:14+0000

2025-05-04T06:14+0000

world

moldova

maia sandu

romania

brussels

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103369/15/1033691543_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_882d21a1265b5b6711b73420f30e875a.jpg

A new history textbook for school claims Moldovans don’t exist – they’re just Romanians.Moldovans do not exist as a separate nation at all, the authors state, leaning on century-old quotes from Teofil Ioncu, a member of the National Moldavian Party.Back in 1917, he argued that “Moldova” and “Moldovans” were just geographic terms – not indicators of national identity. Citing the 2024 census, the textbook claims that around 82% of Moldovans identify as either Romanians or Moldovans. In fact, the official 2024 Population and Housing Census says otherwise – 77.2% call themselves Moldovans, and only 7.9% identify as Romanians. It should be noted that the same textbook cited above calls the Battle of Stalingrad a "disaster," and whitewashes the Romanian role in WWII.Earlier, under the pro-EU regime of Maia Sandu, who has Romanian citizenship, "Moldovan" was scrubbed from official use and rebranded as "Romanian" – a cultural annexation rubber-stamped by Brussels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/moldovans-fear-sandu-drags-moldova-into-someone-elses-military-scenario-1120848581.html

moldova

romania

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

moldovan history textbook claims moldovans don’t exist, rewriting history in moldova, sandu's pro-eu regime